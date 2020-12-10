Randori Expands Security Leadership As Company Scales to Meet Enterprise Demand for the Attacker's Perspective

Randori vision is to bring a trusted adversary to every organization. Tweet this

Shelton, former vice president of engineering at Qualys, has 15 years of experience in engineering leadership and offensive security research, having held similar roles at ManTech, Harris, and NetWatcher. A former defense contractor with offensive experience, Shelton holds computer science and computer engineering bachelor's degrees from the University of South Florida. At Randori, Shelton will be responsible for leading its engineering team and ensuring the innovations developed by the Randori Attack Team are rapidly integrated into the attack platform and available to every customer.

Portnoy , original architect of the Pwn2Own contest, co-founder of Exodus Intelligence , and manager of the Zero Day Initiative , brings unrivaled experience in developing advanced offensive capabilities to the Randori team. At Randori, Portnoy will work on accelerating the development of new and authentic attack techniques into the Randori Attack Platform and further establish the Randori Attack Team as a leader in offensive security and vulnerability research.

Fosdick brings a wealth of experience building highly effective security programs for technology companies. With over 20 years of experience managing cybersecurity risk, he brings a focused approach to implementing and enhancing organizational security and maturity. At Randori, Fosdick will oversee all aspects of internal security and compliance.

"At Randori, we're building a different type of security company - one focused on delivering pragmatic outcomes instead of selling fear. The amazing talent we're adding today and traction we are seeing in the market is validation this approach can work, and I'm ecstatic to have Ken Shelton, Aaron Portnoy, and Aaron Fosdick join us on the journey" said David Wolpoff, Randori co-founder and CTO. "These new hires reinforce Randori's commitment to investing early in our own security as well as developing a culture of engineering and attacker excellence. These investments are critical as we bring the attacker's perspective to the broader community."

In addition to Shelton, Portnoy, and Fosdick, Randori has added Rodolphe Simonetti , former managing director of global security consulting at Verizon and Rear Admiral Dan MacDonnell (Retired), former deputy chief of the National Security Agency/Central Security Service, to its Board of Advisors. The Randori Board of Advisors is made up of business, security, and government leaders who provide strategic guidance and operational advice to the company.

Launched earlier this year, the Randori Attack Platform combines attack surface management (ASM) and continuous automated red teaming (CART) in a single platform to provide organizations with a real-time assessment of risk. Organizations interested in gaining an attacker's perspective can get started for free today by requesting a personalized Recon Report — identifying which assets on their perimeter an adversary would target first.

