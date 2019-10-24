Randori Launches Recon: See Your Company Through the Lens of the Adversary

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Randori today announced the general availability of Randori Recon, the first phase of its automated attack platform. With Randori Recon, organizations can see a stack ranked list of their most tempting targets with new, patent pending "Confidence Engine" and "Target Temptation" models.

Just like a true adversary, the Randori attack platform starts with reconnaissance. Modeled on hacker logic, Randori Recon surveilles an organization, exactly as an attacker would, highlighting assets with the highest perceived adversarial value. And, as your internet-facing environment expands and shifts, Randori continuously adjusts, providing an ever-changing heat map of your most tempting targets.

Randori's black box approach starts with only an email. From this, it discovers an organization's complete attack surface by scanning from multiple locations and lenses to ensure the most accurate view. Unlike other attack surface management solutions that are noisy and riddled with false positives, Randori has built a Confidence Engine powered by machine learning and graph theory to ensure the data collected only alerts on items linked to your organization.

In addition, Randori continues to invest in Target Temptation, a new analysis model to identify the assets most likely to elicit action from an attacker. Based on years of experience, the model takes into account several factors such as known weaknesses, research potential, post-exploitation potential, applicability, and the cost of action by an attacker and has been proven effective in attack engagements.

By automating hacker logic and giving organizations a continuous view into where a real adversary would strike next, Randori Recon identifies blindspots, process failures and misconfigurations of externally exposed assets. Randori Recon enables organizations to:

Discover their unknowns. Continuously monitor your internet facing footprint.

Continuously monitor your internet facing footprint. Identify what's tempting. Understand where an attacker will strike first and why.

Understand where an attacker will strike first and why. Focus on what matters. Prioritize, act fast, and cut through the noise.

Prioritize, act fast, and cut through the noise. Monitor for change. Stay informed when new systems come online or changes occur.

The Randori founding team includes CEO Brian Hazzard, former executive at Carbon Black, and CTO David Wolpoff, a respected hacker with over 15 years of experience leading red team engagements for some of the world's largest corporations.

"The way we test security today doesn't match the way attackers operate in the wild. With Randori Recon, we're helping security teams close this gap with an attacker-centric view of their network," said Brian Hazzard, CEO. "What sets Randori apart is our commitment to authenticity. Our DNA is offensive security—we provide customers with realistic, actionable insights into where and how attackers will strike."

With the combination of attack surface monitoring and deep knowledge of the adversary, Randori is building the industry's most authentic attack platform. Randori Recon is already used by dozens of organizations, including Greenhill, Click Software, Carbon Black, and the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

For a free attacker's perspective on your business, request your custom Recon report here .

About Randori

Randori is building the world's most authentic, automated attack platform to help defenders train like the adversary. Based on technology used to penetrate some of the world's largest and most secure organizations, Randori enables security leaders to regain control of their attack surface, prioritize like an attacker, and practice how they fight. Headquartered in Waltham, MA with offices in Denver, CO, the company is backed by Accomplice, .406 Ventures and Legion Capital. Learn more at www.randori.com , and follow Randori on Twitter and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Randori

Related Links

https://www.randori.com

