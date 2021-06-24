Randori Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in the 2021 Cool Vendors in Security Operations Report

Randori Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner. Demand for Randori is exploding following a massive rise in attacks Tweet this

"We are honored to be recognized as a Cool Vendor in Security Operations by Gartner. As the pioneer in ASM, we use offensive security tactics to help manage and reduce your attack surface. With Randori, organizations can weed out the noise by surfacing what an attacker cares about and prioritize based on attackability. For overworked security teams, this means fewer false positives and more time for action," said Brian Hazzard, CEO and co-founder of Randori.

Designed by seasoned offensive security professionals, Randori's attack surface management solution—Randori Recon— instantly analyzes and ranks exposed assets by attackability. Unlike traditional vulnerability management solutions that only consider the number and severity of vulnerabilities, Randori looks at each target on a perimeter in context - analyzing the unique characteristics and business context of an asset to determine its attractiveness to an attacker. With Randori, organizations can now get real-time visibility into how adversaries see their attack surface, helping them prioritize protecting what matters most even as their attack surface changes.

Learn more about Randori and its attack surface management solution.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Security Operations Toby Bussa, Mitchell Schneider, Kelly Kavanagh, John Collins, Craig Lawson, Pete Shoard, 18 June 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Randori

Randori is your trusted adversary. Designed by some of the best minds in offensive security, our automated attack platform mirrors today's adversaries, helping defenders continuously identify gaps in their defenses, focus on what matters, and assess their real-world security. We empower defenders to prove to themselves and management that their organization's most valuable assets are secure. Headquartered in Waltham, MA, with offices in Denver, CO, the company is backed by .406 Ventures, Accomplice, Harmony Partners, and Legion Capital.

SOURCE Randori

Related Links

www.randori.com

