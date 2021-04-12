Randori Unveils Target Temptation Engine - Exposes Where Hackers Will Attack Organizations First

Randori takes into account the logic of an adversary, and instantly analyzes and ranks exposed assets by attackability. Tweet this

Exposing Attackability to Bring Clarity to Cyber Risk

Designed by seasoned offensive security professionals, Target Temptation instantly analyzes and ranks exposed assets by attackability. Unlike traditional vulnerability management solutions that only consider the number and severity of vulnerabilities, Target Temptation looks at each target in context - analyzing the unique characteristics and business context of an asset to determine its attractiveness to an attacker. With Target Temptation, organizations can now get real-time visibility into how adversaries see their attack surface, helping them prioritize protecting what matters most even as their attack surface changes.

Lionbridge , a global leader in localization and data training, was able to see a reduction in critical alerts compared to traditional vulnerability management, making prioritizing remediation efforts by risk an achievable objective. When combined with Randori's advanced prioritization features, organizations gain a clear picture of their real-world risk.

"As a Chief Trust Officer, I want to be able to confidently tell our executive team exactly where we stand. Randori's continuous monitoring and Target Temptation model has enabled me to have those conversations around our attack surface. With Randori, I can narrow down where to focus based on what's relevant and interesting to an attacker," Doug Graham, Lionbridge.

Going Beyond Vulnerabilities to Unlock the Attacker's Perspective

The release of Target Temptation comes at a time when security leaders are questioning the efficacy of their existing vulnerability management solutions, with half of security leaders acknowledging that vulnerability management isn't as effective as it once was. Last year, more than 18,000 vulnerabilities were discovered , and of those nearly two-thirds were given CVSS ratings of high or greater. With so many assets now exposed to the internet, prioritizing by vulnerability severity is no longer an effective security strategy, yet 84% rely on vulnerability management solutions to monitor their attack surface.

Target Temptation helps security teams:

View their attack surface like an attacker

Adopt a risk-based approach to vulnerability management

Prioritize risks by attackability

"Complexity is the attacker's friend and the defender's foe. For every 1,000 exposed assets, there is often only one that's truly interesting to an attacker," said Brian Hazzard, CEO and co-founder, Randori. "Traditional vulnerability management solutions surface thousands of issues, adding complexity to an already massive problem. CISOs don't need more noise, they need clarity. With Target Temptation, Randori is providing defenders with the attacker's perspective, giving the evidence needed to clearly understand their real-world risk."

Target Temptation is available now and is part of the Randori Attack Platform, the industry's first unified platform for attack surface management (ASM) and continuous automated red teaming (CART). To learn more about how Randori's Target Temptation can help you prioritize issues on your attack surface, visit https://www.randori.com/platform .

Learn How to Apply the Attacker's Perspective to Your Attack Surface on April 14th

On April 14, 2021, Randori will be sponsoring the first SANS Attack Surface Management Virtual Conference , designed for security leaders tasked with managing growing attack surfaces. The half-day event will bring together thought leaders, subject matter experts, and practitioners to discuss, share, and discover best practices for addressing the operational challenges associated with managing a remote workforce, cloud migrations, M&A, shadow IT, and the rise of ransomware attacks. Speakers include: Rear Admiral Daniel MacDonnell, Former Deputy Chief, NSA/CSS (Ret.); Window Snyder, Security Veteran; Joseph Menn, Journalist, Reuters; Richard Puckett, CISO, SAP; Phil Neray, Director of Azure IoT & Industrial Cybersecurity, Microsoft; and others.

Organizations interested in learning more about Target Temptation are encouraged to join us at the SANS Attack Surface Management Conference on April 14. Registration Link

About Randori

Randori is your trusted adversary. Designed by some of the best minds in offensive security, our automated attack platform mirrors today's adversaries, helping defenders continuously identify gaps, test their defenses, and bring clarity to cyber risk. We empower defenders to prove to themselves and management that their organization's most valuable assets are secure. Headquartered in Waltham, MA, with offices in Denver, CO, the company is backed by .406 Ventures, Accomplice, Harmony Partners, and Legion Capital. To learn more visit www.randori.com

