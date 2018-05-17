Randstad CFO discusses the influence that financial leadership has on company cultures at the 27th National Healthcare Summit

What: Denise Dettingmeijer will present "Creating a Lean Culture in the CFO World" at the 27th National Healthcare CFO Summit. As a distinguished speaker, Dettingmeijer will discuss the breadth of the chief financial officer's responsibilities and what finance leaders can do to build stronger cultures at their business.

When: May 20 - 22, 2018

Where: Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate, Orlando, FL

Details: The tasks of the modern-day CFO are wide-ranging and influence many parts of an organization. With that in mind, financial leaders should recognize this newfound influence as an opportunity to create a culture that empowers and promotes business success. Attendees will learn how Randstad North America established the right vision, culture, leadership and tools to ensure increased productivity and accelerated growth. Additionally, Denise will share strategies that all financial executives in the healthcare industry should consider integrating into their business models, like:

determining and aligning priorities, timelines and targeted impact

engaging and aligning the right talent with the right roles

collaborating across all functions and business lines

To register for the event, visit the National Healthcare CXO Summit Spring 2018 Forum.

