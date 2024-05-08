Randstad Digital partners with ServiceNow to enrich talent experiences for customers

Partnership is aimed at revolutionizing the employee experience, combining industry expertise with leading technology to deliver transformative solutions that will shape the future of talent.

DIEMAN, Netherlands, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad Digital , a leading digital enablement company, today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program to expand employee experience through design and co-development efforts. Through this partnership, Randstad Digital will maximize offerings in talent enablement and integrate with ServiceNow Employee Workflows to enrich the talent experience for customers.

ServiceNow is doubling down on its partner program to bring more robust industry expertise and tailor-made solutions to fuel the next era of enterprise innovation. The revamped ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, open new markets, and help joint customers in their digital transformation efforts.

As companies undergo digital transformation and navigate competitive markets, fostering a supportive and engaging work environment ensures talent feels valued and motivated. With its industry-leading expertise in HR, talent services and deep knowledge of ServiceNow, Randstad Digital will design and develop workflows and solutions to transform the talent experience.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in our ongoing journey to revolutionize talent experience. We are excited to combine our strengths with ServiceNow to usher in a new era of talent experience and employee engagement" says Raja Renganathan, Chief Growth Officer, Randstad Digital. "By prioritizing talent experience, organizations can foster innovation, improve productivity, and cultivate long-term loyalty, ultimately leading to enhanced business performance and a strong, sustainable workforce."

"In today's competitive landscape, organizations recognize that talent acquisition and experience isn't just about filling roles—it's about finding the right fit, fostering growth, and retaining top performers," said Gretchen Alarcon, SVP and GM of Employee Workflows Products at ServiceNow. "Through our collaboration with Randstad Digital, ServiceNow will expand its solutions and shape the future of talent experience, where every interaction, from hire to retire, is infused with purpose and value."

As a Premier Service Provider, Randstad Digital leverages a full suite of ServiceNow capabilities including technology, enterprise training, and deal registration discounts to help clients effectively manage and implement digital solutions for today's fast-changing world.

About Randstad Digital

Randstad Digital is a trusted digital enablement partner that facilitates accelerated transformation for businesses by providing global talent, capacity, and solutions across specialized domains. Our talent solutions allow you to seamlessly scale your team while connecting you with skilled professionals around the world who align with your chosen technologies. Our focus lies in managed programs, and we empower businesses to move at speed and achieve goals efficiently. We support four service lines, including customer experience, cloud & infrastructure, data & analytics, and digital & product engineering in addition to three engagement models, including talent services, global delivery centers, and managed solutions. For more information, see www.randstaddigital.com .

Randstad Digital was announced on August 30, 2023, under the umbrella of Randstad, a global talent leader with a vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. For more information, see www.randstad.com .

