Randstad Digital Recognized as Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® 2024 US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Randstad Digital Americas announced they have been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions – IT. The PEAK Matrix® Assessment is conducted annually to provide an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology based on overall capability and market impact across different global services. Featured workforce providers are categorized into four tiers: Leaders, Major Contenders, Aspirants and Star Performers

Everest Group US IT Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024

"This recognition as a Leader in the Everest Group's Matrix® Assessment 2024 US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions – IT further solidifies Randstad Digital's position as a leader in the digital enablement sector," said Graig Paglieri, CEO of Randstad Digital Americas. "The changing world of work requires the delivery of specialized talent solutions from recruitment to skilling and advisory with deep, insights-led understanding of their needs. At Randstad Digital, we place significant importance on specialization, and this accolade from Everest Group serves as a reaffirmation of our team's profound and specialized expertise in understanding the talent, clients, and industries we support."

Randstad Digital is uniquely positioned to help companies accelerate and enable enterprise-level transformations at scale, by providing access to premier talent, services, and managed solutions across four specialized domains: customer experience, cloud & infrastructure, data & analytics and digital & product engineering.

"Randstad Digital has further strengthened its positioning as a Leader on Everest Group's US IT Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. With the launch of a dedicated brand for IT staffing and strategic solutions, it has enhanced its focus on the market. It has further developed its capabilities to offer dedicated IT advisory and managed services, as well as build in-depth industry expertise and a robust partnership ecosystem. It has continued to showcase a strong portfolio of offerings in terms of range of skills sourced and talent development solutions and has made investments to fortify its technology stack," says Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group.

Everest Group is a leading research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions that guide clients through today's market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing, delivering precise and action-oriented guidance.

About Randstad Digital

Randstad Digital is a trusted digital enablement partner that facilitates accelerated transformation for businesses by providing global talent, capacity, and solutions across specialized domains. Our digital talent solutions allow you to seamlessly scale your team while connecting you with skilled professionals around the world who align with your chosen technologies. Our focus lies in managed programs, and we empower businesses to move at speed and achieve goals efficiently. We support four service lines, including customer experience, cloud & infrastructure, data & analytics, and digital & product engineering in addition to three engagement models, including talent services, global delivery centers and managed solutions. For more information, see www.randstaddigital.com .

Randstad is a global talent leader with a vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all. For more information, see www.randstad.com .

