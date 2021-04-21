Randstad Executive Audra Jenkins Named a 2021 Top 100 Diversity Officer by the National Diversity Council

ATLANTA, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad North America today announced that Audra Jenkins, the organization's Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, was recognized as one of the National Diversity Council's (NDC) Top 100 Diversity Officers . The organization honors officers who exhibit exemplary leadership skills in diversity and inclusion, advance new and deepen existing initiatives, and lead organizational change. The award comes as workplace diversity has increasingly become a top priority for companies, public stakeholders, and the broader public.

Jenkins provides Randstad and its clients with guidance and effective strategies to increase diversity and inclusion efforts across multiple industries. Under Jenkins' leadership, Randstad has been repeatedly recognized for its diversity efforts, receiving honors such as being named a DiversityInc Top 50 Company , included on Forbes rankings of America's Best Employers for Diversity and America's Best Employers for Women , and listed as a National Organization on Disability Leading Disability Employer .

"Audra is an incredible leader who pushes each of us to be better every day," said Karen Fichuk, CEO of Randstad North America and Randstad N.V. executive board member. "We congratulate her on this significant accomplishment and thank her for her continued leadership as she works tirelessly to develop, operationalize and solidify efforts to provide employees with inclusive, supportive workspaces both inside of Randstad and for many of our clients."

Jenkins is executive sponsor of Randstad's Hire Hope program, which provides underserved and vulnerable populations – including survivors of homelessness, exploitation, and trafficking – with career readiness training and job placement services. She is also the department sponsor of Randstad's TRANSCEND program, which trains diverse populations to align their skills with those needed for in-demand jobs.

