Randstad Executive Audra Jenkins Named a Top Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Influencer by Staffing Industry Analysts

ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad North America today announced that Audra Jenkins, the organization's Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, was recognized as one of Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Top 50 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Influencers . The inaugural list recognizes individuals who are effectively advancing diversity, equity and inclusion at their organizations, throughout the staffing industry and in their communities.

Jenkins provides Randstad and its clients with guidance and effective strategies to increase diversity and inclusion efforts across multiple industries. Under Jenkins' leadership, Randstad has been repeatedly recognized for its diversity efforts, receiving honors such as being named a DiversityInc Top 50 Company , included on Forbes rankings of America's Best Employers for Diversity and America's Best Employers for Women , and listed as a National Organization on Disability Leading Disability Employer .

"Audra is a champion for employees and works tirelessly to ensure that everyone feels that they belong and can bring their complete selves to work," said Karen Fichuk, CEO of Randstad North America and Randstad N.V. executive board member. "As a leader in the HR solutions industry, we help companies make real progress in hiring, supporting and promoting minorities, including women."

Jenkins was also recently named as one of the top 100 diversity officers by the National Diversity Council.

"An organization's success depends upon its ability to attract and retain a talented, diverse and inclusive workforce," commented Rebecca Henderson, CEO of Randstad Global Businesses and Randstad N.V. executive board member. "Audra is an expert at creating a work environment where all employees are welcome and opportunities are fair and equitable."

Jenkins is the executive sponsor of Randstad's Hire Hope program , which provides underserved and vulnerable populations – including survivors of homelessness, exploitation, and trafficking – with career readiness training and job placement services. Additionally, she serves as the department sponsor of Randstad's TRANSCEND program , which trains diverse populations to align their skills with those needed for in-demand jobs.

ABOUT RANDSTAD

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 86,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

