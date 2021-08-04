Randstad Executives Named To Staffing Industry Analysts' 40 Under 40 List

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US announced today that two of the company's executives were named to the fifth annual 40 Under 40 list for 2021 by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). The list recognizes the next generation of leaders in the human resources and staffing industries. Kayla Clahassey , solutions field director of Randstad Technologies Group, and Joshua Gutierrez , senior vice president of Randstad Inhouse Services, were both honored this year.

"Randstad is committed to our employees' career growth, and this recognition is proof that our company has a very bright future," said Karen Fichuk, CEO, Randstad North America and Executive Board Member, Randstad N.V. "Kayla and Joshua are proven leaders who are passionate about helping individuals find jobs and creating opportunities for their teams to excel."

In 2020, Clahassey led the company's Atlanta branch, which grew its major accounts portfolio during the pandemic. Earlier this year, Clahassey became field director for Randstad Technologies Group, where she develops consulting and outsourcing strategies for the company. Clahassey credits her success to loving what she does and prioritizing creativity in building relationships with clients.

In his role as senior vice president of Randstad Inhouse Services, Gutierrez leads many of Randstad's work-from-home call center engagements. When the pandemic hit, Gutierrez integrated the digital transformation into his team's sales strategy to secure new customers. He is passionate about developing teams and utilizing new technologies to support clients.

For the full list of honorees, please visit the 2021 SIA 40 Under 40 staffing list .

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 86,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions

Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

