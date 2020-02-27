Randstad Introduces Randstad Enterprise Group

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Randstad announced the formation of Randstad Enterprise Group (REG), a new world-class talent advisory infrastructure that leverages Randstad's breadth of services to build total talent models that generate maximum business value for clients. Bringing together Randstad's global strategic accounts teams, with the sales and solution design functions of world-leading RPO and MSP provider Randstad Sourceright, the new group is focused on elevating enterprise customer value propositions and developing strategic roadmaps across the total talent lifecycle by drawing on Randstad's complete portfolio of services, products and solutions globally.

Randstad Enterprise Group also combines key functional areas of Randstad's global business delivery team and Randstad Sourceright, such as finance, legal, HR and marketing under one global enterprise team, to provide a seamless solution for every human capital need anywhere in the world – creating an entirely new experience for clients.

"The market has raised the bar and expectations of Randstad as a strategic talent solutions partner, and as enterprise clients become increasingly sophisticated, it is our goal to emerge as the preeminent leader in the enterprise market," said Rebecca Henderson, CEO of Randstad Global Businesses and executive board member. "Randstad Enterprise Group is streamlining how we integrate Randstad's wide array of services across the talent continuum in order to offer clients a single strategic workforce partner for the inflow, crossflow and outflow of talent."

To evolve the enterprise business model and create true differentiation in insights-led strategies that deliver a lasting and distinctive talent advantage for large, global clients, Randstad Enterprise Group is investing in a number of critical areas.

Launch of the Customer Acceleration Team (CAT)

Consisting of six specialized skills domains, the CAT will work together with global strategic account management and sales to accelerate impact across the entire customer experience lifecycle. The functional areas include:

customer and talent intelligence to share proactive insights and services on how to accelerate market share growth and talent access

to share proactive insights and services on how to accelerate market share growth and talent access marketing and communications to build the market-leading enterprise brand

to build the market-leading enterprise brand enterprise solution design and bids to create differentiated customer value propositions and talent models that deliver measurable impact

to create differentiated customer value propositions and talent models that deliver measurable impact talent marketing to drive competitive differentiation by strategically supporting our clients and operations to increase direct hiring effectiveness via employer branding, talent experience and recruitment marketing

to drive competitive differentiation by strategically supporting our clients and operations to increase direct hiring effectiveness via employer branding, talent experience and recruitment marketing global pursuit operations to accelerate sales and account management effectiveness through technology enablement and globally consistent ways of working for clients.

Investing in Enterprise Innovation

With Randstad's increased investment in talent advisory, Randstad will deepen its investments in six critical workstreams to drive the evolution of its customers' strategic talent roadmaps, including:

data insights

talent marketing

direct fulfillment

skilling & career readiness

outplacement & talent mobility

talent advisory

New executive leadership appointments

To drive this market-leading transformation, several highly seasoned executives will lead the way under the global executive leadership of Rebecca Henderson. To support its existing leadership structure, Randstad has appointed:

Tania de Decker as Managing Director of Global Strategic Accounts

as Managing Director of Global Strategic Accounts Pat McCall as Chief Sales Officer

as Chief Sales Officer Louisa Wilson as Managing Director, Enterprise Customer Acceleration

as Managing Director, Enterprise Customer Acceleration Michel Stokvis as Managing Director, Enterprise Innovation

as Managing Director, Enterprise Innovation Hary Bottka as Managing Director, Strategic Operations

Niall Anderson as Head of Global Business Services

as Head of Global Business Services Sue Marcus as Regional President, Randstad Sourceright North America

as Regional President, Randstad Sourceright North America David Vincent as Managing Director, Randstad Sourceright UK

as Managing Director, Randstad Sourceright UK Rachid Schmitz as Executive Vice President Sales, Randstad Sourceright EMEA

as Executive Vice President Sales, Randstad Sourceright EMEA Cindy Keaveney as Chief People Officer of Global Businesses

as Chief People Officer of Global Businesses Wesley Connor as Global Learning & Development Leader

"Through Randstad Enterprise Group, we are aiming to expand our clients' talent pool around the world and position them as leaders in the global talent market," said Tania de Decker, managing director of global strategic accounts. "By encompassing all of Randstad's services under one strategic account management model, we are transforming how companies get work done and we are already starting to see the impact of this investment with significant global client expansions and wins in strategic talent advisory services such as RPO, MSP, enterprise branded talent pools, career transition and internal talent mobility."

about Randstad

Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. We support people and organizations in realizing their true potential by combining the power of today's technology with our passion for people. We call it Human Forward. In 2019, we helped more than two million candidates find a meaningful job with our 280,000 clients. Furthermore, we trained more than 350,000 people. Randstad is active in 38 markets around the world and has top-three positions in almost half of these. In 2019, Randstad had on average 38,280 corporate employees and generated revenue of € 23.7 billion. Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. Randstad N.V. is listed on the NYSE Euronext (symbol: RAND.AS). For more information, see www.randstad.com

about Randstad Sourceright

Randstad Sourceright is a global talent solutions leader, driving the talent acquisition and human capital management strategies for the world's most successful employers. We empower these companies by leveraging a Human Forward strategy that balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights, supporting both organizations and people in realizing their true potential.

As an operating company of Randstad N.V. – the world's leading global provider of HR services with revenue of € 23.7 billion – Randstad Sourceright's subject matter experts and thought leaders around the world continuously build and evolve our solutions across recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services programs (MSP) and total talent solutions. In 2019, Randstad helped more than 2 million candidates find a meaningful job with one of our 280,000 clients in 38 markets around the world and trained and reskilled more than 350,000 people. Read more at randstadsourceright.com



