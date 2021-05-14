Randstad Named to DiversityInc.'s Top 50 U.S. Companies List

ATLANTA, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DiversityInc. placed Randstad on its Top 50 Companies for Diversity List for the third consecutive year. The honor comes just weeks after Randstad's Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Audra Jenkins was named one of the National Diversity Council's Top 100 Diversity Officers .

As the world's largest staffing company, Randstad US is dedicated to promoting the importance of diversity to build a more inclusive workforce, marketplace and business. Randstad has reinforced that commitment by hosting events like the recent Mastermind Forum. Leading diversity leaders met to discuss best practices and case studies to help organizations tackle challenging diversity issues.

"Randstad US has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to drive systemic change in the human capital industry and our society. Earning a spot on the DiversityInc. Top 50 further illuminates the unifying power and passion of our people while impacting our culture, clients and communities, said Karen Fichuk, CEO, Randstad North America and Randstad N.V. executive board member.

Randstad also won seven specialty awards for exemplary achievement in key areas:

2021 Top Companies for Latino Executives

2021 Top Companies for Black Executives

2021 Top Companies for People with Disabilities

2021 Top Companies for Sponsorship

2021 Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups

2021 Top Companies for ESG

2021 Top Companies for Talent Acquisition for Women of Color

"Randstad is committed to advancing meaningful initiatives to make our workforce, and those of our clients, as diverse and inclusive as possible," commented Rebecca Henderson, CEO of Randstad Global Businesses and Randstad N.V. executive board member. "It is an honor to have once again earned a spot on the DiversityInc. list, and we look forward to advancing our efforts even further throughout 2021 and beyond."

"Randstad US has long been committed to fostering a culture where differences are not only understood, but valued and celebrated. We are honored to once again earn a spot on this year's list as we continue to invest in diversity, equity and inclusion both within our company, with our clients and in society, added Audra Jenkins, Chief Diversity Officer, Randstad North America.

The results are organized and reviewed by DiversityInc. and based on corporate survey submissions from qualified companies with more than 750 employees. In 2020, the last year for which data was released, more than 1,800 companies participated, while just 50 are selected for their outstanding performance in Human Capital Diversity, Leadership Accountability, Talent Programs, Workplace Practices, Supplier Diversity, and Philanthropy.The DiversityInc. list is the leading assessment of diversity management in corporate America.

For a comprehensive overview of the survey's methodology and a full list of award recipients since 2001, see DiversityInc's website .

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 86,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

