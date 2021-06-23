Randstad North America Named a 2021 Top Ten Global Champion for Supplier Diversity & Inclusion

ATLANTA, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad North America today announced that it was named a 2021 Top Ten Global Champion for Supplier Diversity & Inclusion , recognizing its commitment to global inclusive sourcing from diverse groups including minority, women, LGBT and disabled-owned businesses.

Randstad was chosen for the honor based on the success of its supplier diversity program, including senior leadership support, program scope, supplier development and global spend with diverse suppliers.

"Randstad is proud to create economic opportunities for underrepresented communities by supporting diverse-owned businesses throughout our supply chain," said Karen Fichuk, CEO, Randstad North America and Executive Board Member, Randstad N.V. "We see our supplier diversity program as a way to positively impact minority communities and as a competitive advantage for Randstad and our customers."

The award is presented by WEConnect International , with support from the National LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and Disability:IN .

"It is very important to us that our workforce and our supplier base represent the individuals that we help find jobs on a daily basis," said Rebecca Henderson CEO, Randstad Sourceright Global Businesses and Executive Board Member. "Randstad's commitment to supplier diversity and inclusion is directly aligned with our ongoing efforts to provide equitable opportunities to those who need it most."

Further underscoring the importance of its supplier diversity program, Randstad North America recently hired Nino Campos as global supplier diversity manager. Campos has more than 13 years of experience building a diverse supplier base and implementing creative strategies to achieve supplier diversity goals. Throughout his career, Mr. Campos has focused on locating, mentoring and developing diverse suppliers as part of sourcing and procurement strategies.

"I am thrilled to welcome Nino as part of the Randstad North America diversity team," said Audra Jenkins, Chief Diversity Officer, Randstad North America. "Our diverse workforce helps us better understand the needs of those we serve and work with, and Nino's expertise will further elevate our program."

ABOUT RANDSTAD

