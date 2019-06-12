Randstad North America’s chief human resources officer Jim Link to host webinar on the impact of technology on the employee experience

What

Jim Link will host the "The Impact of Technology on the Employee Experience" webinar with FutureWorkplace . During the webinar, Link will provide insights from a new study that assesses how employees engage with technology in the workplace.

When

Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Where

This is a virtual event.

Details

This webinar will dive into survey findings from a partnered study with Randstad US and Future Workplace. With over 1,200 U.S. participants comprising human resources leaders, line managers and employees, the research reflects the influence of technology on all phases of the employee lifecycle — from sourcing, screening and onboarding through engagement, retention and offboarding.

Webinar attendees will learn how to:

identify the technologies that benefit employees and those that are a distraction in the workplace

improve the employer-to-employee relationship by implementing effective communication models using technology

acknowledge and consider an employee's digital preferences

assess distinct generational differences in technology habits and what these mean for workplace culture

encourage healthy digital habits and provide protocols around work-life fluidity

Human resources, hiring professionals and forward-thinking business leaders are encouraged to attend. To register, visit FutureWorkplace .

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700+ associates and a deployed workforce of more than 100,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, finance and accounting, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

About FutureWorkplace

Future Workplace is an HR Advisory and Research firm preparing leaders for what's next in the future workforce and workplace. Future Workplace works with heads of talent acquisition, talent management, human resources, corporate learning, and diversity to prepare them for the disruptions impacting recruitment, employee development, and engagement. Future Workplace is host of the Future Workplace Network, an Executive Council that includes heads of Human Resources, Corporate Learning, and Talent Management, who come together to discuss, debate and share "next" practices impacting the workplace and workforce of the future. For more information, please visit: http://www.futureworkplace.com .

