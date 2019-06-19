Randstad North America’s chief human resources officer Jim Link to share top methods for managing younger employees during XpertHR webinar

What

During the webinar titled, " Top Methods of Managing Younger Employees ," Link will discuss global trends impacting the way companies manage their workforces and how management styles must shift to accommodate a growing workforce of millennial and Gen Z workers.

When

The webinar will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 2:00 p.m to 3:00 p.m. EST.

Where

This is a virtual event.

Details

Given the projections that Gen Z will make up 36 percent of the global workforce by 2020, it is imperative for business leaders to learn the best ways to communicate with younger workers. In this 60-minute webinar, Link will discuss how to harness the potential of the next generation in the workforce and how your organization can identify top attraction and retention drivers amidst the changing landscape.

Topics to be addressed include:

the importance of in-person communication and collaboration

the biggest financial concerns

changing racial demographics

effective engagement strategies

For more information, and to register for the webinar, visit XpertHR's registration page .

About XpertHR

Part of RELX Group, XpertHR is the world's leading provider of HR compliance tools and best practice guidance, serving 6,000 companies around the world that employ tens of millions of employees. These employees benefit from knowing their company partners with XpertHR to ensure they are being treated fairly and in line with employment regulation. This benefits the employees, their families and more broadly, the communities in which they live and work.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700+ associates and a deployed workforce of more than 100,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, finance and accounting, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

