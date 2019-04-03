Randstad North America's diversity and inclusion executives to share industry expertise at Inclusion 19

ATLANTA, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad will participate at Inclusion 2019 this month to discuss how technological advancements impact women in the workplace and what diversity and inclusion strategies can help to achieve gender parity. Randstad executives, Audra Jenkins, SPHR, SHRM SCP, CDP, chief diversity and inclusion officer of Randstad North America, and Floss Aggrey, senior director of compliance, diversity and inclusion at Randstad Sourceright, will be onsite to discuss possible solutions to the many challenges women in the workplace face, like gender inequality and threats from technology and automation.

Jenkins will address the "Effects of AI on Women in the Workplace" during a session taking place on Thursday, April 11, from 4:45 to 5:15 p.m. GMT+1. Although beneficial to society as a whole, technological advancements in the workplace continue to disproportionately displace female workers across industries. Jenkins will discuss the steps companies should take to tackle these issues and prevent disruption to the lives of many working women.

Aggrey will participate in the panel session, "Embedding I&D to Help Close the Gender Pay Gap," which will take place on April 11, from 12:15 to 2:55 p.m. GMT+1. During the panel session, Aggrey will share insight into why companies are struggling to improve gender parity within their organizations and offer potential solutions.

Randstad US is a gold sponsor of this senior-level seminar taking place April 11-12, 2019. Both sessions will take place at the Zürich Marriott Hotel in Zürich, Switzerland on April 11, 2019. Visit the Inclusion 19 website for more information or to register for the event.

About Inclusion 19

For many Global Heads of D&I, Human Resources and indeed Senior Leadership executives, the challenges brought about by exploring diversity and embracing inclusion are high on the agenda and apart from a living culture of acceptance, flexible working models and a focus on work-life balance, there exists future-oriented characteristics of a modern organisation with an open and tolerant culture. For more than a decade, we have gone to great lengths to source some of the most innovative approaches, strategic models, and amazing personal journey's and success stories, to present to our audience and the 12th edition will be no exception.

On April 11th & 12th we will showcase a robust collection of best and "next" practices presented by global thought leaders, C-suite executives, everyday practitioners and business leaders from some of the world's most recognised organisations and institutions.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700+ associates and a deployed workforce of more than 100,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, finance and accounting, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

