randstad partners with CISCO to place military veterans in cybersecurity careers

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad announced a new collaboration in the U.S. with CISCO to help military veterans launch careers in the growing field of cybersecurity. CyberVets USA is a CISCO-led partnership of cybersecurity, IT and non-profit organizations which share a passion for supporting military service members and veterans through free training and certifications. As a comprehensive HR services provider, Randstad is now providing those veterans access to career resources following their completion of the program.

Aiming to address the nation's critical shortage of cybersecurity professionals, CyberVetsUSA currently operates out of Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina, with expansion plans for Arizona, California and Texas. Through Randstad's recruitment services, the program graduates are then able to be matched to employment opportunities across the country.

Upon program certification completion, these veterans will have access to these resources at no cost:

Recruiter Connect , a personalized connection with a Randstad recruiter who is hiring for roles at CISCO and other leading cybersecurity employers

, a personalized connection with a Randstad recruiter who is hiring for roles at CISCO and other leading cybersecurity employers Resume Re-Write , a resume expert who can refine and update the veteran's resume with a professional re-write, provided alongside access to online career content

, a resume expert who can refine and update the veteran's resume with a professional re-write, provided alongside access to online career content Career Coaching, a three-month career development program where veterans will work with a career coach, through Randstad RiseSmart 's career transition services

"As a preferred staffing partner for thousands of technology companies across the country, we are constantly looking for new ways to identify talent for hard-to-fill and in-demand IT roles," said Karin Childress, National Director, Veteran Center of Excellence for Randstad US. "Military veterans transitioning into civilian life are well-positioned to be upskilled for jobs like security analysts, digital forensics analysts, network auditors – some of which can pay more than three times the national salary average."

Gena Pirtle, Veteran & Workforce Programs Manager at CISCO added, "The CyberVetsUSA program and our collaboration with Randstad both enable us to connect veterans with not only cyber-related skills training and certifications but also job opportunities with employers nationwide and career resources that will support their long-term success. We are thrilled to help military veterans apply the skills they learned during their service to civilian careers and find the best fit for them in their ongoing professional lives."

Randstad's partnership with the CISCO-led CyberVetsUSA program, which will train 200-300 veterans per year, is already underway. The first cohort completed the certification in October of this year. All graduates of the program will have immediate access to the Randstad-provided services. Randstad plans to expand to additional CISCO programs in the future.

To find out how Randstad can help your organization create an emerging talent program for veterans, click here .

If you're interested in enrolling in the CyberVetsUSA program, complete the interest form on their website .

