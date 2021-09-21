Randstad RiseSmart Appoints Marisa Kacary as Global Chief Marketing Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global Outplacement and Career Mobility provider Randstad RiseSmart today announced the appointment of Marisa Kacary as Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

With more than 20 years of experience as a marketing leader in Talent Management, Talent Acquisition and HCM Consulting, she will lead RiseSmart's global marketing efforts, including strategy, thought leadership, research and communications.

She joins RiseSmart from global workforce solutions provider AMS, where she was most recently Managing Director of Brand, Marketing and Communications. Prior to that, Kacary held global marketing leadership roles at Pontoon (Adecco), Korn Ferry and organizations within the telecommunications and technology sectors.

"Marisa is an expert in building brand awareness, reputation and engagement, and we are excited to welcome her to the team as our Chief Marketing Officer," said Dan Davenport, CEO of Randstad RiseSmart. "With her proven track record leading global marketing teams, Marisa will play a key role in driving our growth and expansion plans, positioning RiseSmart as the partner of choice for outplacement and career mobility."

Kacary was one of 24 marketing leaders named to the 2021 Marketing Academy's prestigious EMEA Fellowship Programme, a board level executive development program. In 2020, she was named an HRO Today HR Superstar. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Durham in the UK, as well as a Diploma from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, and is a Non-Executive Director of the Savannah Group.

"I am thrilled to join the RiseSmart team," said Kacary. "A big part of my decision to join RiseSmart is their dedication to helping companies promote employee-first cultures and provide meaningful and productive careers for their employees. The demand for career development, internal mobility and career transition solutions has never been greater as organizations increasingly look to build more agile and resilient workforces that are prepared to tackle challenges and generate opportunities. As the world of work continues to evolve, I look forward to increasing the awareness of RiseSmart's services, which help businesses support employees throughout their talent journey."

About Randstad RiseSmart

Randstad RiseSmart is the fastest-growing outplacement and career mobility provider, and an operating company of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services that helps nearly two million candidates find meaningful work every year. Our outplacement, career development, redeployment and contemporary tech and touch solutions strengthen employer brands, improve retention, and re-engage talent. Employers hire us because we deliver superior outcomes through expert coaching, professional branding, contemporary resources, and on-demand analytics. Today, we are a trusted human partner of successful companies across more than 40 industries and deliver services in over 100 countries and 40 languages. Our passion and dedication to innovation, responsiveness, and results have earned us extensive recognition and awards from organizations such as Bersin by Deloitte, Gartner Inc., the Brandon Hall Group, and Fortune magazine. For more information, visit www.randstadrisesmart.com.

