Randstad RiseSmart continues to drive expansion and growth across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa with key leadership appointments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad RiseSmart, leading global outplacement and talent mobility provider, today announced the continued expansion of its business and leadership team in Asia Pacific (APAC), India, the Middle East and Africa (IMEA).

"As the world of work rapidly evolves, we're seeing strong demand for career transition and talent mobility solutions across the globe," said Dan Davenport, president and general manager of Randstad RiseSmart. "The challenges we're solving for our customers – such as helping employees make successful career transitions and fostering workforce agility – are universal. Our latest leadership appointments in APAC and IMEA reinforce our commitment to these markets and our customers, who rely on us not only for our strong global coverage, but also for our local market expertise."

Alison Hernandez, managing director for Randstad RiseSmart's APAC region, recently appointed Sandy Wong as director for Greater China and Tina Lee as director for Southeast Asia. Wong is responsible for growth in China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, and oversees the coaching team and service delivery in the region. Lee is based in Singapore, with local oversight for services in Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea and Japan. To support the growing base of customers and activity in the Middle East and Africa, Joel Paul has been promoted from managing director, India to managing director for IMEA.

Hernandez has led the establishment and growth of the RiseSmart brand in Australia and New Zealand since 2017 and brings more than 20 years of career transition industry expertise to help drive an unsurpassed experience for RiseSmart's APAC customers and their employees.

"It's been a significant career highlight to build and expand Randstad RiseSmart's market visibility in APAC," said Hernandez. "With our seamless, integrated technology platform and qualified, certified coaches, we are in a unique position to help organizations in APAC and beyond support their employees' continued growth through our career transition and talent mobility solutions."

Sandy Wong is an experienced executive leader of talent mobility and strategic workforce management with over 35 years' business experience in Greater China, Asia Pacific, Europe and Russia. She has extensive domain knowledge and has more than 20 years of leadership experience managing large career transition projects within the banking, pharmaceutical, FMCG, chemical, FMCG, Telco and IT industries.

Tina Lee is a talent mobility expert with experience in human resources, higher education and public relations. She has been instrumental in building relationships and partnering with organizations across Southeast Asia to manage workforce transformations and change projects, including career transition, redeployment and career development. Prior to RiseSmart, Lee was associate director, development and training office at the University of Hong Kong Faculty of Business & Economics.

Joel Paul has been instrumental in building RiseSmart's presence in India since 2008 and today, RiseSmart supports many of the country's most prominent brands and largest employers, making India one of RiseSmart's fastest-growing markets. Under Paul's leadership, Randstad RiseSmart India was recently certified as a top workplace by the Great Place to Work Institute for the second consecutive year. In his new role, Paul is responsible for RiseSmart's continued growth in India, the Middle East and Africa.

"We're seeing that many of our customers increasingly seek outplacement and talent mobility solutions for their employees in the Middle East and Africa," said Paul. "To better support their workforce strategy, we are focusing on delivering innovative tech and touch solutions to these emerging markets through the expansion of Randstad RiseSmart in the region."

