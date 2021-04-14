Randstad RiseSmart earns industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 86 for exceptional customer service

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading outplacement and talent mobility provider Randstad RiseSmart today announced that it has achieved an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 86 for its high level of customer service and support. Even amid a turbulent year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, RiseSmart earned its highest-ever NPS score and maintained its industry-leading participant satisfaction rate of 98 percent.

RiseSmart's Net Promoter Score is derived from an annual customer survey, which found that 99 percent of customers were satisfied or extremely satisfied with the responsiveness, flexibility, sense of urgency and outplacement expertise they experienced from RiseSmart's account management team. In addition, 99 percent of customers were satisfied or extremely satisfied with the best practices and recommendations they received to maximize their outplacement investment.

An organization's Net Promoter Score can range from -100 to +100 and a score between 70 and 100 is considered excellent. In 2020, the average score value across all industries ranged from 27 to 71, and RiseSmart's score of 86 puts it well into the exceptional range.

"The past year has been challenging for everyone, particularly our customers who have needed us more than ever," said Dan Davenport, CEO at Randstad RiseSmart. "Producing an industry-leading NPS during this period is a strong reflection of our customer-centric culture and great recognition for our employees who consistently go above and beyond to exceed expectations."

Over the past year, RiseSmart has launched a series of innovative solutions geared toward fostering continuous talent mobility and enabling customers to adapt to evolving business demands. Key highlights include:

RiseSmart FirstLook™ Recruiter and Enterprise Editions: FirstLook Recruiter Edition offers recruiters and talent acquisition teams the ability to search and source talent across RiseSmart's global network of active job seekers. FirstLook Enterprise Edition enables talent teams within organizations to match people to jobs and jobs to people. This empowers organizations to improve internal and intercompany mobility and minimize the number of workers affected by layoffs.

Talent Directory: Company-branded, public-facing, searchable websites enable employers to elevate highly active talent profiles to relevant hiring managers, helping to accelerate impacted job seekers' chances of landing their next role.

RiseSmart Skilling™: This solution provides employees with a strategic roadmap to identify and close their skills gaps by aligning an employee's career goals and interests with job market intelligence. The Skilling suite includes access to over 20,000 courses, 1:1 advice and assistance from a career coach, a career concierge who provides handpicked, best fit learning opportunities and a certified learning advisor.

Randstad RiseSmart University: This comprehensive training, development and certification platform credentials standardized competencies for all RiseSmart talent mobility teams globally – including career coaches, personal branding specialists and job concierges – an industry first.

"I have been thoroughly impressed with not only the quality of services provided by the Randstad RiseSmart team, but also by the breadth of knowledge exhibited by team members," said Erika Morris, executive director, programs & business integration at Vectrus. "After having both RiseSmart and one other in our catalogue of offerings for exiting employees, RiseSmart quickly became our vendor of choice due to ease of service, data analysis and quality of service. From a personal perspective, I've had the opportunity to benefit directly as an end user of RiseSmart services, via the pilot program. The final professional portfolio product was miles better than anything I'd previously created and the quality was further attested by the immediate interest generated from potential employers."

RiseSmart has partnered with large organizations over the past year, including Airbnb and JetBlue, to offer departing talent affected by the COVID-19 pandemic outplacement services such as career coaching, highly targeted job leads and resume support. Each individual who participates in RiseSmart's outplacement program is partnered with a team of three professionals – a certified career coach, a professional branding expert and a career concierge – and receives 24/7 access to RiseSmart's award-winning technology platform designed to streamline and accelerate the job search process.

RiseSmart also partnered with non-profit organization Wounded Warrior Project® to provide resume writing services to wounded veterans transitioning to the civilian workforce and warriors who have recently been laid off due to the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Randstad RiseSmart

Randstad RiseSmart is the fastest-growing career transition and talent mobility provider, and an operating company of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services that helps nearly two million candidates find meaningful work every year. Our outplacement, career development, redeployment and contemporary tech and touch solutions strengthen employer brands, improve retention and re-engage talent. Employers hire us because we deliver superior outcomes through expert coaching, professional branding, contemporary resources and on-demand analytics. Today, we are a trusted human partner of successful companies across more than 40 industries and deliver services in over 100 countries and 40 languages. Our passion and dedication to innovation, responsiveness, and results have earned us extensive recognition and awards from organizations such as Bersin by Deloitte, Gartner Inc., the Brandon Hall Group, and Fortune magazine. For more information, visit www.randstadrisesmart.com.

