Randstad RiseSmart Named one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ by Great Place to Work®

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading outplacement and career mobility provider Randstad RiseSmart today announced that it has been recognized by Great Place to Work® as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™.

The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list is highly competitive and is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 463,000 current employees across the U.S. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. Based on the survey, 96 percent of RiseSmart's employees said RiseSmart is a great place to work, which is 37 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.

Additional highlights from the RiseSmart employee survey include:

100 percent of employees feel they are treated fairly regardless of their race, gender or sexual orientation

99 percent of employees are proud to tell others they work at RiseSmart

99 percent noted they are treated as a full member regardless of their position

99 percent indicated that when a new employee joins the company, they are made to feel welcome

"We are honored to be included in this respected list, especially because it measures the sentiment of our valued employees. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating an environment that fosters equality and inclusivity," said Dan Davenport, CEO at Randstad RiseSmart. "Putting our people first has always been a priority, and we've doubled down on these efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure all employees continue to feel a sense of belonging and community during this challenging time."

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"These companies are proof that establishing a strong company culture is not restricted to being in the physical workplace," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP global recognition at Great Place to Work®. "Despite the challenges of the pandemic and remote work, employees at these companies say they feel supported by their leaders, connected to their colleagues and that managers bring out the best in everyone."

Randstad RiseSmart is the fastest-growing outplacement and career mobility provider, and an operating company of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services that helps nearly two million candidates find meaningful work every year. Our outplacement, career development, redeployment and contemporary tech and touch solutions strengthen employer brands, improve retention and re-engage talent. Employers hire us because we deliver superior outcomes through expert coaching, professional branding, contemporary resources and on-demand analytics. Today, we are a trusted human partner of successful companies across more than 40 industries and deliver services in over 100 countries and 40 languages. Our passion and dedication to innovation, responsiveness, and results have earned us extensive recognition and awards from organizations such as Bersin by Deloitte, Gartner Inc., the Brandon Hall Group, and Fortune magazine. For more information, visit www.randstadrisesmart.com.

