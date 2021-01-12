Randstad RiseSmart receives 2020 Great Place to Work® Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global outplacement and talent mobility provider, Randstad RiseSmart, today announced it has been designated as a Great Place to Work®-Certified™ company, with 96 percent of U.S.-based employees reporting a positive experience working at RiseSmart. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

To be eligible for certification, RiseSmart submitted a culture assessment that provided an overview of employee demographics and workforce programs. U.S.-based RiseSmart employees also completed a Trust Index© Survey, answering questions about workplace quality experiences, including management credibility, overall working environment, pride in their work and inclusivity. The survey found that 100 percent of employees are confident that RiseSmart management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

Other survey findings include:

100 percent of employees feel they are treated fairly regardless of their race, gender or sexual orientation

99 percent of employees are proud to tell others they work at RiseSmart

99 percent noted they are treated as a full member regardless of their position

99 percent indicated that when a new employee joins the company, they are made to feel welcome

"We are honored to receive a Great Place to Work® Certification," said Randstad RiseSmart President and General Manager Dan Davenport. "This recognition validates our commitment to supporting a diverse and inclusive culture. We are dedicated to earning our employees' trust and creating an atmosphere where individuals enjoy and take pride in what they do. As an organization that strives to help global businesses take care of their people at every stage of the employee lifecycle, I'm proud that our employees find their work fulfilling and rewarding."

"We congratulate Randstad RiseSmart on its Certification," said Great Place to Work Vice President of Best Workplace List Research Sarah Lewis-Kulin. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Learn more about RiseSmart's Great Place to Work™ Certification here.

This Great Place to Work® designation comes soon after RiseSmart was named a finalist in the Human Capital Management category of the Ventana Research 13th Annual Digital Leadership Awards. RiseSmart was recognized for its work with global healthcare company Bupa, focused on delivering consistent, scalable and high value outplacement, redeployment and career transition services. The prestigious Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards recognize individuals and companies that have championed improvements across their people, processes, information and technology to grow their business and industry potential.

About Randstad RiseSmart

Randstad RiseSmart is the fastest-growing career transition and talent mobility provider, and an operating company of Randstad N.V., a global provider of flexible work and human resources services that helps more than two million candidates find meaningful work every year. Our outplacement, career development, redeployment and contemporary tech and touch solutions strengthen employer brands, improve retention and re-engage talent. Employers hire us because we deliver superior outcomes through expert coaching, professional branding, contemporary resources and on-demand analytics. Today, we are a trusted human partner of successful companies across more than 40 industries and deliver services in over 100 countries and 40 languages. Our passion and dedication to innovation, responsiveness, and results have earned us extensive recognition and awards from organizations such as Bersin by Deloitte, Gartner Inc., the Brandon Hall Group, and Fortune magazine. For more information, visit www.randstadrisesmart.com.

