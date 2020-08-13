Randstad RiseSmart receives SOC 2 Type I attestation, reinforcing commitment to privacy and security

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad RiseSmart, the fastest-growing outplacement and talent mobility provider, today announced it has successfully completed its Service Organizational Control (SOC) 2 Type I data security audit examination conducted by licensed CPA firm Kirkpatrick Price. Compliance with SOC 2 standards reaffirms Randstad RiseSmart's commitment to protecting both the security of its customers' and participants' data, and the organization's internal systems and infrastructure.

"Our applications, networks, data protection and privacy protocols have always met or exceeded the highest security standards," said Randstad RiseSmart Chief Technology Officer Vikash Chauhan. "Achieving SOC 2 Type I compliance underscores our commitment to keeping our customers' data secure and assures employers that the controls and safeguards we employ are best-in-class. We deal with a lot of sensitive workforce information in our business, so we are pleased to highlight that our data storage and security, disaster recovery and data backup comply with the leading benchmark for enterprise data security."

RiseSmart furthers its commitment to data security and privacy by supporting regional data residency requirements and privacy laws. The company delivers services in more than 80 countries. Its platform is available in 17 languages and built on modern multi-tenant architecture to support unique customer configurations.

The framework for yearly SOC 2 audits is issued by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and assesses an organization's internal controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. In addition to SOC 2 audits, Randstad RiseSmart supports data protection requirements established by the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Randstad RiseSmart is the fastest-growing career transition and talent mobility provider, and operating company of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services that helps more than two million candidates find meaningful work every year. Our outplacement, career development, redeployment, and contemporary tech & touch solutions strengthen employer brands, improve retention, and re-engage talent. Employers hire us because we deliver superior outcomes through expert coaching, professional branding, contemporary resources and on-demand analytics. Today, we are a trusted human partner of successful companies in more than 40 industries. Our passion and dedication to innovation, responsiveness and results have earned us extensive recognition and awards from organizations such as Bersin by Deloitte, Gartner Inc., the Brandon Hall Group, and Fortune magazine. For more information, visit www.randstadrisesmart.com.

