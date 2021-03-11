Randstad RiseSmart receives SOC 2 Type II attestation

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad RiseSmart, leading global outplacement and talent mobility provider, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit, performed by licensed CPA firm KirkpatrickPrice. This attestation underscores RiseSmart's unwavering commitment to data privacy and security, and to delivering high-quality services to its customers and program participants.

"Meeting and exceeding the highest level of security standards has always been our top priority. Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance provides our customers with confidence in our ability to secure their sensitive workforce data," said Randstad RiseSmart Chief Technology Officer Vikash Chauhan. "At a time when cybersecurity is a critical focus for organizations worldwide, we're proud to stand out as a leader in the outplacement and talent mobility space when it comes to adopting and demonstrating data security best practices."

RiseSmart furthers its commitment to data privacy and security by supporting regional data residency requirements and privacy laws. The company delivers services in more than 100 countries and 40 languages and its platform is built on modern multi-tenant architecture to support unique customer configurations.

A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization's information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA. The audit tests a service organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of RiseSmart's controls to meet the standards for these criteria.

"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. "Randstad RiseSmart delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on RiseSmart's controls."

Learn more about RiseSmart's commitment to data privacy and security here: https://www.randstadrisesmart.com/compliance-security-and-privacy.

About Randstad RiseSmart

Randstad RiseSmart is the fastest-growing career transition and talent mobility provider, and an operating company of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services that helps nearly two million candidates find meaningful work every year. Our outplacement, career development, redeployment and contemporary tech and touch solutions strengthen employer brands, improve retention and re-engage talent. Employers hire us because we deliver superior outcomes through expert coaching, professional branding, contemporary resources and on-demand analytics. Today, we are a trusted human partner of successful companies across more than 40 industries and deliver services in over 100 countries and 40 languages. Our passion and dedication to innovation, responsiveness, and results have earned us extensive recognition and awards from organizations such as Bersin by Deloitte, Gartner Inc., the Brandon Hall Group, and Fortune magazine. For more information, visit www.randstadrisesmart.com.

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over a thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security practices and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly performs assessments on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and FERPA frameworks, as well as advanced-level penetration testing. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

SOURCE Randstad RiseSmart