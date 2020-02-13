Randstad RiseSmart scales quality and consistency with the launch of global training and certification platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad RiseSmart, the fastest-growing outplacement and talent mobility provider, today announced the launch of Randstad RiseSmart University (RSU), a comprehensive training, development and certification platform that credentials standardized competencies for all of RiseSmart's talent mobility teams – including career coaches, personal branding specialists and job concierges – in more than 80 countries.

RSU houses a variety of certification programs, productivity tools and monthly live training sessions all on a single platform. It offers 68 learning paths and an extensive curriculum of courses to provide learners with access to courses on a variety of competencies. These include certification for service delivery, specialty training for coaches on topics such as creative retirement, professional branding courses for military-to-civilian resumes and secure coding for internal engineering teams. It also provides access to a learning library consisting of thousands of leadership and management development resources such as assessments, videos and workbooks. RiseSmart University is designed to facilitate the mobilization of highly trained teams of coaches, branding specialists and job concierges to more fully support unique talent mobility customer needs anywhere in the world.

"RiseSmart University is an extension of our internal technology infrastructure, which synchronizes the activities of our talent mobility teams, 24/7," said Kevin Gounden, vice president of international strategy for the company. "RSU gives us the ability to meet specific customer requirements by instantly deploying training to our global network of career support teams while ensuring that participants in our care receive the high-caliber service that we're known for no matter where they are located in the world."

As the nature of work continues to evolve, it is essential for career support teams to gain expertise about the latest job market trends. Research from Randstad Sourceright's 2020 Talent Trends Report underscores that the need for both worker reskilling and talent fluidity is critical for business success today.

"Our growth and reputation are a tribute to our people," said President and General Manager of Randstad RiseSmart Dan Davenport. "We continually invest in our workforce, and RiseSmart University is one more way that we empower our teams with the ability to engage in active learning. RSU gives us the unique ability to mobilize uniformly trained teams to meet customer needs on short notice and provide consistent experiences and outcomes around the world."

Since the RSU pilot program began last year, more than 1,000 Randstad RiseSmart career support team members have enrolled in the online platform.

