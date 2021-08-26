Randstad RiseSmart Wins Gold Stevie® Award in the Corporate Learning and Workforce Development Solution Category of the 2021 International Business Awards®

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad RiseSmart, the leading outplacement and career mobility provider, was named the winner of the 2021 International Business Awards® Gold Stevie® in the "Corporate Learning/Workforce Development Solution" category for BrightFit™, the first-of-its-kind predictive career exploration technology and comprehensive skilling solution that combines extensive labor market data with personalized skills assessments and coaching from career experts. RiseSmart was also honored with a Bronze Stevie® in the "Customer Service Department of the Year" category for providing exceptional service to clients.

RiseSmart recently launched BrightFit, which combines data-driven insights with the expertise of RiseSmart coaches, delivering career intelligence to individuals at every stage — whether they're pursuing career development, redeploying internally or moving on to their next role outside their organization. The technology's algorithms analyze real-time labor market data from more than 40,000 sources and over 17,000 associated skills to yield a unique combination of scores, guiding individuals to careers with a bright market outlook and strong skills fit.

On the customer service side, earlier this year, RiseSmart announced an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 86 for its high level of customer service and support. RiseSmart's NPS is derived from an annual customer survey, which found that 99 percent of customers were satisfied or extremely satisfied with the responsiveness, flexibility, sense of urgency and expertise they experienced from RiseSmart's account management team.

"We are honored to be recognized for excellence in two areas that are at the core of everything we do: providing clients with innovative solutions and delivering outstanding customer service," said Dan Davenport, CEO at Randstad RiseSmart. "We're especially proud to be named best in category for BrightFit, which provides individuals with predictive insights and strategic guidance to support their long-term employability."

Known as "the International Stevies," the International Business Awards (IBAs) are the world's premier business awards program. Winners are determined by more than 260 executives worldwide who evaluate more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes across a range of categories.

"What we've seen in this year's IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "All of this year's Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our December 8 virtual awards ceremony."

About Randstad RiseSmart

Randstad RiseSmart is the fastest-growing outplacement and career mobility provider, and an operating company of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services that helps nearly two million candidates find meaningful work every year. Our outplacement, career development, redeployment and contemporary tech and touch solutions strengthen employer brands, improve retention, and re-engage talent.

