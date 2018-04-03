Randstad Sourceright announces new Canada-based appointment to leadership team

A Montreal native, Vezina brings more than a decade of experience in business development, management and leadership to Randstad Sourceright's global operations. In his new role, Vezina will oversee the company's general operations in Canada and serve as a key member of the North American leadership team. He most recently served as the company's national vice president – MSP, RPO and integrated talent solutions in Canada, where he was instrumental in leading client adoption of the company's innovative talent solutions. Vezina previously held leadership positions with Randstad Canada, a subsidiary of Randstad Holding, where he contributed to the company's profitable growth and expansion throughout the region.

"With talent scarcity and automation rapidly changing the workforce in Canada and across the globe, Randstad Sourceright is making significant investments to our leadership infrastructure to better support Canadian organizations in building strong, forward-thinking and tech-driven human capital management practices," said Bob Lopes, President of Randstad Sourceright North America. "As one of Canada's top human capital experts, Jean-Francois has demonstrated his ability help organizations navigate today's ever-evolving talent-driven economy. I am excited to welcome him to our leadership team, and look forward to working with him to solidify Randstad Sourceright's stronghold in Canada and throughout the global marketplace."

Randstad Sourceright's recent Talent Trends survey found that businesses in Canada are increasingly using innovative technologies and contingent workers to become more flexible in the changing economy. Sixteen percent of Canadian employers increased the use of robotics and automation in the past year, while 80 percent said that AI would have a positive impact on their overall business strategy over the next three to five years. Additionally, one out of four employers plan to shift more permanent positions to contingent roles to address the rising talent shortage, with 76 percent reporting that the right person for any position may be an employee, contractor or contingent worker from anywhere in the world.

"By bringing more focus around Canada, we can more effectively serve local organizations by delivering talent management strategies that are aligned with the market's needs, while leveraging our global expertise," said Vezina. "Now more than ever, Randstad Sourceright operates as a global, interconnected company with strategic growth in Canada and beyond. I look forward to serving as an integral part of the company's leadership team, and helping to spearhead Randstad Sourceright's continued expansion by building on its proven track record as one of the world's top talent solutions providers."

About Randstad Sourceright

Randstad Sourceright is a global talent solutions leader, driving the talent acquisition and human capital management strategies for the world's most successful employers. We empower these companies by leveraging a Human Forward hiring strategy that balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights, supporting both organizations and people in realizing their true potential.

As an operating company of Randstad Holding — a €23.3 billion global provider of HR services — Randstad Sourceright's subject matter experts and thought leaders around the world continuously build and evolve our solutions across recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services programs (MSP) and integrated talent solutions. Read more at www.randstadsourceright.com

