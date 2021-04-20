Randstad Sourceright Appoints First Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion for MSP

"With heightened calls for social justice, business leaders have realized that diversity candidate sourcing and tracking must be applied in the contingent space. Organizations are leading more concerted efforts to build diverse and inclusive workforces, and it is critical that contingent, temporary and project-based employees are taken into account as well," said Sue Marcus, regional president of Total Talent Solutions for Randstad Sourceright. "The creation of this role will allow us to innovate and lead in the area of diversity and inclusion for contingent talent. Vaishali's experience and depth in talent acquisition and corporate wellness make her the perfect person to lead our D&I initiatives for our industry leading MSP programs."

Shah has more than 20 years of experience in the consulting, HR and talent acquisition space with Ericsson, Adecco, Citi and McKinsey & Company. Prior to joining the Randstad team, Shah founded FabAmerica and yoga4restofus, a corporate wellness consultancy.

"Building agile, diverse, inclusive and welcoming workplaces should not only be limited to permanent hires. For a company to truly deliver on their diversity and inclusions strategies, it must encompass every type of talent – from temp to perm," said Shah. "I am thrilled to join the team at Randstad Sourceright to help our clients develop strategies to attract the best and most diverse contingent talent possible and ensure those individuals are able to bring their authentic selves to work every day."

About Randstad Sourceright

Randstad Sourceright is a global talent solutions leader, driving the talent acquisition and human capital management strategies for the world's most successful employers. We empower these companies by leveraging a Human Forward strategy that balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights, supporting both organizations and people in realizing their true potential.

As an operating company of Randstad N.V. – the world's leading global provider of HR services with revenue of € 20.7 billion – Randstad Sourceright's subject matter experts and thought leaders around the world continuously build and evolve our solutions across recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services programs (MSP) and total talent solutions. In 2020, Randstad helped more than 2 million candidates find a meaningful job with one of our 236,000 clients in 38 markets around the world and trained and reskilled more than 350,000 people. Read more at randstadsourceright.com

SOURCE Randstad Sourceright

Related Links

http://www.randstadsourceright.com

