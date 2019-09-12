Randstad Sourceright Appoints Sue Marcus as Regional President of RPO & MSP Solutions

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HR solutions leader Randstad Sourceright today announced the appointment of Sue Marcus as the Regional President of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Managed Services Provider (MSP) Solutions in the United States. Marcus will spearhead a new organizational structure that brings together RPO, MSP and Payroll Solutions teams to help organizations break down traditional talent silos and build integrated talent models.

The way companies think about talent is changing rapidly as a result of the growing use of technology, such as Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Process Automation, and the ongoing war for talent. Employers are now looking to implement strategies that focus on acquiring talent for the work needing to be done rather than the position. Talent solutions have to be more agile and align to changing business demands and dynamic new market environments.

In her new position, Marcus will be responsible for aligning contingent and permanent workforce strategies as part of a broader global initiative that will be offered to enterprise customers who are calling for more agility and flexibility in their talent solutions. With the expertise of the RPO, MSP and Payroll teams, Marcus will help clients adopt a total talent approach that ensures business objectives are met while competing in a tight labor market.

"For more than 25 years, Sue has earned the trust of our clients and has been recognized through some of the RPO industry's highest accolades, making her an integral part of our company's success," said Bob Lopes, Group President, Randstad Sourceright North America. "I look forward to my ongoing work with her to continue moving customers towards total talent management and further elevating the reputation of our MSP, RPO and Payroll Solutions divisions."

Marcus has been with Randstad Sourceright for more than 25 years. In 2008, she was hired as Senior Director of Operations & Client Services and progressed to her immediately prior position of Executive Vice President, RPO, for Randstad Sourceright U.S. Since her start with the company, Marcus has been driving client performance, strategy and innovation, with an emphasis on building progressive talent delivery models that lead to best-in-class integrated talent management partnerships.

