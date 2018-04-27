Randstad Sourceright is named a "Leader" and "Star Performer" in recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) by Everest Group

"Randstad Sourceright has established itself as one of the world's top RPO providers, delivering the newest HR technologies and expert insights that improve a company's overall hiring strategy," said Arkadev Basak of Everest Group. "Our firm is happy to once again recognize Randstad Sourceright—one of the world's top talent solutions providers— as a Leader and Star Performer in our 2018 RPO PEAK Matrix assessment."

Everest Group's recognition comes after Randstad Sourceright launched Talent Velocity, a cloud-based platform that provides the company's clients with global access to the world's leading HR and talent analytics technologies as they come to market. Talent Velocity is integrated into Randstad Sourceright's RPO program, and coincides with the launch of the company's new "Human Forward" approach to talent management, which balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights to help organizations and individuals realize their true potential.

"With talent scarcity and automation rapidly changing the global workforce, employers are turning to strategic RPO partnerships to increase access to quality talent, streamline their recruitment processes and improve their company's overall agility," said Rebecca Henderson, CEO of Randstad Sourceright. "It is an honor to once again be recognized as a leading RPO provider by Everest Group. We look forward to building on this distinction as we continue to expand our global footprint in the months and years ahead."

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is the most trusted and fact-based analysis of service provider capabilities, covering over 50 different market segments each year. To arrive at the 2018 results, the PEAK Matrix evaluated more than 20 RPO providers by their scale, scope, technology and innovation, as well as delivery footprint and buyer satisfaction.

Learn more by accessing the Everest Group's report: "Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) – PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2018. "

For more information about Randstad Sourceright's RPO solutions, click here.

About Randstad Sourceright

Randstad Sourceright is a global talent solutions leader, driving the talent acquisition and human capital management strategies for the world's most successful employers. We empower these companies by leveraging a Human Forward strategy that balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights, supporting both organizations and people in realizing their true potential.

As an operating company of Randstad N.V. — a €23.3 billion global provider of HR services — Randstad Sourceright's subject matter experts and thought leaders around the world continuously build and evolve our solutions across recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services programs (MSP) and integrated talent solutions. Read more at www.randstadsourceright.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randstad-sourceright-is-named-a-leader-and-star-performer-in-recruitment-process-outsourcing-rpo-by-everest-group-300637905.html

SOURCE Randstad Sourceright

Related Links

http://www.randstadsourceright.com

