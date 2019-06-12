Randstad Sourceright launches Talent Transformation Challenge to help organizations transform their workforce and boost productivity

ATLANTA, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HR solutions leader Randstad Sourceright today launched the Talent Transformation Challenge, a nationwide competition for mid-sized companies and not-for-profits to win a complete talent solutions assessment and strategy designed to supercharge organizational productivity.

Winning companies will have the opportunity to work with Randstad Sourceright's experts to undertake an in-depth human capital analysis that will generate a new talent solutions roadmap and strategy. Through this three-month process, organizations will maximize their existing talent, apply a strategic framework to future hiring, and "future proof" their organizations from impending workforce changes.

"The Talent Transformation Challenge presents an exciting opportunity for two organizations that have yet to fully incorporate a true talent roadmap into their workforce plan," said Rebecca Henderson, CEO of Randstad Sourceright and Randstad Executive Board member. "The winners will work with us to unlock their human and technological capabilities to better prepare for the changing world of work and the new economy and to see how productivity can dramatically improve when talent strategies are properly aligned with business goals."

Eligible organizations include U.S.-owned and operated, technology-forward businesses and not-for-profit organizations that have a clearly defined human resource challenge. Entrants must be open to adopting new digital tools and processes to address problem areas.

Organizations interested in entering the contest can apply at randstadsourceright.com/talent-transformation-challenge. One winner from each category – business and non-profit – will be announced in September and will start their partnership with Randstad Sourceright immediately through March 2020. The assessment is based upon Randstad Sourceright's Step>Edge>Ahead proprietary talent consultancy model that provides organizations with a data-driven analysis of their current and future workforce, resulting in improved recruitment practices, organizational readiness and increased efficiencies.

