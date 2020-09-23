Randstad Sourceright Named #1 'Quality of Service' RPO Provider in HRO Today's 2020 RPO Baker's Dozen Awards

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers of recruitment process outsourcing say the highest-quality services are those delivered by Randstad Sourceright , according to a new report released by HRO Today. In its 2020 RPO Baker's Dozen survey, the publication ranked Randstad Sourceright No. 1 in "Quality of Service" and second overall among all solution providers.

The Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings are yearly rankings of RPO service providers based solely on customer satisfaction surveys. The rankings focus on three main criteria: breadth of service, size of deals and quality of service. It is one of the RPO industry's largest and most prestigious surveys and garnered responses from nearly 1,100 RPO human capital leaders this year, the highest response rate ever.

"Organizations need to overcome today's exceptionally difficult headwinds with an agile workforce and assured access to great talent when opportunities arise. The results released by HRO Today demonstrate that human capital leaders recognize the superior recruitment expertise, process excellence and technology innovation we bring to their talent management efforts. We're grateful for such an honor," said Sue Marcus, President, Total Talent Solutions, Randstad Sourceright.

Randstad Sourceright offers remote and on-site RPO capabilities in 40 countries, supported by world-class sourcing centers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Every RPO program created and implemented by Randstad Sourceright is guided by TalentRadar , an advanced talent analytics platform administered by a team of data scientists. Through an advisory approach and backed by in-house talent marketing and employer branding expertise, Randstad Sourceright's RPO solutions help customers source, screen and engage the right talent for their organization in today's challenging, and often virtual, environment.

"Randstad Sourceright has distinguished itself again appearing on the 2020 HRO Today Magazine RPO Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey, leading the all-important Quality of Service dimension of the rankings. Randstad Sourceright is not only undertaking some of the largest, most complex and global recruitment process outsourcing programs, they are doing so with a capability to perform in a way that has them leading the industry in customer satisfaction. It is a tribute to their investments in leadership, staff training and technology infrastructure," according to Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today.

Randstad Sourceright is a global talent solutions leader, driving the talent acquisition and human capital management strategies for the world's most successful employers. We empower these companies by leveraging a Human Forward strategy that balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights, supporting both organizations and people in realizing their true potential.

As an operating company of Randstad N.V. — a €23.3 billion global provider of HR services — Randstad Sourceright's subject matter experts and thought leaders around the world continuously build and evolve our solutions across recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services programs (MSP) and integrated talent solutions. Read more at www.randstadsourceright.com

