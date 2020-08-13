Randstad Sourceright Named a Leader in Everest Group's Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions provider Randstad Sourceright today announced that it has been named a "Leader" in Everest Group's "Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020," receiving the highest rating in the Vision and Capability Category for managed service providers (MSP). This marks the 7th time that Randstad Sourceright has been consecutively named as a Leader, which recognizes a provider's ability to successfully deliver MSP services.

"Randstad Sourceright is honored to be recognized as a Leader for its contingent talent services, with top ratings in the Vision & Capability assessment category," said Rebecca Henderson, CEO of Randstad global businesses and Executive Board Member. "This recognition is a reflection of the work we have put into further strengthening our MSP offerings, including accelerated investment in direct fulfillment options that provide advanced employer branding, talent marketing and managed talent pools — bringing both greater speed and value to our customers."

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is the most trusted and fact-based analysis of service provider capabilities, covering over 50 different market segments each year. The CWM Assessment, formerly called the Managed Service Provider Assessment, segmented 23 CWM providers into Leaders, Major Contenders, Aspirants and Star Performers categories. Each provider was evaluated on seven dimensions – market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy.

"Randstad Sourceright's ability to integrate innovative technology solutions and capabilities into its offerings to customers helps position it in the Leader category," said Arkadev Basak, Vice President, Everest Group. "As more businesses look to directly source their contingent talent solutions, these innovations will be crucial to meeting evolving customer needs."

Randstad Sourceright's Leader positioning reflects its advanced capabilities in MSP staffing, including employer branding, talent marketing, talent pooling, and direct sourcing and fulfillment. Randstad Sourceright's MSP-managed direct fulfillment utilizes a highly integrated tech and touch approach to leverage an employer's brand and provide customers with rapid access to engaged, pre-screened, high-quality talent.

Randstad Sourceright combines technology tools – including a talent marketing engine, data driven advertising, AI-powered job matching and gamification assessments – with world-class marketing, sourcing and recruiting experts to identify, attract and convert skilled candidates who admire the employer's brand. This includes adopting leading-edge marketing technologies similar to those used in consumer marketing to leverage the customer's brand to attract top talent, and automated technology that guides candidates seamlessly through the application and onboarding experience. This direct fulfillment model creates an end-to-end creative and digital solution based on insights, data and compliance to help customers become the employer of choice in their field across the total workforce.

Randstad Sourceright also uses its proprietary tech stack to enable enterprise-wide insights on customers' past talent utilization, their current requirements and the availability of skills to meet these immediate and future needs. This allows customers to anticipate how talent availability can have a direct impact on their business and ultimately lead to faster time-to-fill and time-to-productivity through both talent attraction and redeployment.

Learn more by accessing a custom version of the Everest Group's report: "Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020."

For more information about Randstad Sourceright's MSP solutions, click here.

About Randstad Sourceright

Randstad Sourceright is a global talent solutions leader, driving the talent acquisition and human capital management strategies for the world's most successful employers. We empower these companies by leveraging a Human Forward strategy that balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights, supporting both organizations and people in realizing their true potential.

As an operating company of Randstad N.V. – the world's leading global provider of HR services with revenue of € 23.7 billion – Randstad Sourceright's subject matter experts and thought leaders around the world continuously build and evolve our solutions across recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services programs (MSP) and total talent solutions. In 2019, Randstad helped more than 2 million candidates find a meaningful job with one of our 280,000 clients in 38 markets around the world and trained and reskilled more than 350,000 people. Read more at randstadsourceright.com

