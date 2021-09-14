Randstad Sourceright Named A Leader In NelsonHall's NEAT Vendor Evaluation For CWS & MSP

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad Sourceright today announced that it has been named a "Leader" in NelsonHall's "NEAT vendor evaluation for contingent workforce services (CWS) and managed service program (MSP) services." In addition to being named a Leader — which recognizes an organization's overall ability to meet future client requirements as well as delivering immediate benefits to its CWS & MSP clients — Randstad Sourceright was recognized as a "Leader" in both the Innovation in Technology/Tools and Geographic Footprint/Scalability market segments.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT vendor evaluation for CWS & MSP," said Mike Smith, global CEO of Randstad Sourceright. "This distinction is a testament to our team's ability to successfully meet the future business and talent needs of our clients through our strategic CWS and MSP offerings. With contingent hiring returning to pre-pandemic levels and more organizations looking to leverage a holistic approach to talent acquisition across all worker types, we are continuing to invest in innovating and enhancing our MSP models and offerings to ensure we're helping our clients optimize across the full talent spectrum."

NelsonHall's (vendor) Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) is a method by which strategic sourcing managers can evaluate outsourcing vendors and is part of NelsonHall's Speed-to-Source initiative. The NEAT tool sits at the front-end of the vendor screening process and consists of a two-axis model: assessing vendors against their 'ability to deliver immediate benefit' to buy-side organizations and their 'ability to meet client future requirements.' The latter axis is a pragmatic assessment of the vendor's ability to take clients on an innovation journey over the lifetime of their next contract.

Vendors are categorized as Leaders, High Achievers, Innovators, or Major Players and scoring is based on a combination of analyst assessment, principally around measurements of the ability to deliver immediate benefit, and feedback from interviewing of vendor clients.

Nikki Edwards, Principal Analyst with NelsonHall's HR Technology & Services practice, said "Randstad Sourceright supports its customers in tackling their hiring challenges by offering next-generation MSP, CWS and broader talent programs, enabled by an ecosystem of functional-rich tech/tools. Randstad Sourceright's solutions evolve so that its customers can stay competitive in a tough talent market."

Randstad Sourceright's Leader designation in all market segments reflects its advanced capabilities in MSP staffing, including employer branding, talent marketing, direct sourcing, talent pooling, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. The company continues to push forward innovative MSP offerings that center around embedding a digitalized approach to hiring to support a successful transition to the expected future hybrid working model.

For more information about Randstad Sourceright's MSP solutions, click here .

About Randstad Sourceright

Randstad Sourceright is a global talent solutions leader, driving the talent acquisition and human capital management strategies for the world's most successful employers. We empower these companies by leveraging a Human Forward strategy that balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights, supporting both organizations and people in realizing their true potential.

As an operating company of Randstad N.V. – the world's leading global provider of HR services with revenue of € 20.7 billion – Randstad Sourceright's subject matter experts and thought leaders around the world continuously build and evolve our solutions across recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services programs (MSP) and total talent solutions. In 2020, Randstad helped more than 2 million candidates find a meaningful job with one of our 236,000 clients in 38 markets around the world and trained and reskilled more than 350,000 people. Read more at randstadsourceright.com.

