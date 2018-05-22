Randstad Sourceright white paper shows benefits of total talent solutions in climate of talent scarcity

"Randstad Sourceright pioneered the integrated MSP model more than ten years ago to help progressive companies reach the best candidates more quickly and cost-effectively," said Alp Perahya, executive vice president of Randstad Sourceright, North America, who authored the paper. "With the advent of enhanced technology and analytics tools, mid-sized companies can now more effectively compete in today's bullish economy, while doing it more compliantly and achieving broader human capital goals."

Under the integrated MSP model, a team embeds itself in-house, and provides practical solutions to a company's growth by leveraging technology, talent analytics and expert resources that a mid-sized organization might not otherwise have access to.

According to the white paper, the secret to the success of an integrated MSP is the dedicated talent advisor team, which works on-site or virtually as an extension of the client's talent function. As an objective expert, talent advisors are responsible for streamlining and implementing the hiring process, while often substantially cutting the organization's costs.

"Conventional wisdom holds that MSPs are relevant only to large-scale companies that have outsized labor budgets, but that is no longer the case," Perahya added. "An integrated MSP approach can bring many advantages to mid-sized companies by providing them with a comprehensive solution to meet overall hiring needs."

An integrated approach to talent management considers every source of talent available, tapping a larger pool of workers to meet the organization's needs, and making faster hires from the highest quality talent at a lower cost.

A complimentary version of "Integrated MSP: Delivering large enterprise advantages to mid-sized companies" can be downloaded on Randstad Sourceright's website.

