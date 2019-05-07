Randstad Sourceright's 2019 Talent Trends research reveals gap in how workers and employers view technology

ATLANTA, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers and employees are at odds over how technology will impact productivity and worker satisfaction, according to a 2019 Talent Trends report, "Get ahead of the rising expectations of talent," issued today by Randstad Sourceright.

Based on a survey of global human capital leaders, C-suite executives and working professionals, the report found that 81 percent of employers are excited about the opportunities artificial intelligence (AI) will present, while working professionals are more skeptical. Nearly half (44 percent) are concerned about losing their jobs.

"Though more employers are seeking ways to attract candidates and engage their existing workforces, executives do not feel the same anxiety their workers do about technology corroding the work experience and eliminating jobs," said Rebecca Henderson, CEO of Randstad Sourceright. "This disconnect presents an opportunity for employers to attract and retain talent by offering job training, upskilling and assuring them of job security."

Workers are keenly aware that the adoption of new technologies means they will have to acquire new skills to stay competitive. The survey reveals almost two-thirds of workers (65 percent) say they are planning to seek training outside of work to advance or maintain their careers this year.

"The global skills gap will make it harder and more costly to hire talent with the skills a company needs, rendering internal reskilling not only a necessity, but also a smart investment," Henderson said. "The best talent is going to acquire those needed skills, even if they have to do so at their own expense, and smart companies will be the ones that proactively provide training to their workers."

Data from the report also reveals employers and workers are strongly divided about the quality of the job-seeking process. More than three-quarters (77 percent) of talent leaders rate their company's talent experience as either excellent or very good, while 84 percent of working professionals said they had a bad candidate experience.

Talent leaders everywhere are struggling to find skilled workers to fill their open positions and are therefore paying more attention to what workers want. The latest Talent Trends research shows us that while automation and AI will inevitably lead to the displacement of some workers, working professionals are also excited about the opportunities they pose.

2019 Talent Trends Quarterly - Key Findings Skills and Training: 60 percent of workers say if they had broader digital and tech skills, they would have more roles to choose from.



Skills and Training: 41 of working professionals are seeking to improve soft skills, such as communication, presentation, problem-solving, conflict resolution, leadership and time management. Interview Process: 36 percent of working professionals say a constructive in-person interview helps to create a positive candidate experience. Automation and AI: 55 percent of working professionals say adoption will create new opportunities for them personally, while 56 percent say searching for jobs will become easier. Diversity & Inclusion: 72 of working professionals say a diversity and inclusion program is critical to their workplace experience.

To get more insight into these trends, request a copy of Randstad Sourceright's latest Talent Trends research, " Get ahead of the rising expectations of talent ."

