Randstad Survey Unveils Compensation and Equity are Key to Becoming a Top Employer

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad USA, a global partner for talent, is proud to announce the results from its extensive 2024 Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR). With over 5,061 Americans participating out of a global pool of 173,000 respondents, this year's results provide deep insights into the evolving attributes and expectations of the US workforce, focusing on employer attractiveness and job mobility patterns. The five most important drivers when selecting an employer were attractive salary & benefits, work/life balance, good training, equity and job security.

"As we dissect the trends from our latest research, it's clear that the American workforce is entering a new era where equity and longer-term financial security are moving to the forefront of employee priorities," remarked Marc-Etienne Julien, Chief Executive Randstad North America. "This shift is a powerful reminder that organizations must look beyond the traditional salary offer to attract and retain top talent. This means embracing more inclusive compensation models and fostering workplaces where everyone, regardless of background or role, can see a future for themselves. It's an exciting challenge that will redefine what it means to be an employer of choice in the coming years."

Key Findings from the 2024 US REBR Report:

Predominance of Attractive Salary and Emerging Importance of Equity: As noted in previous years, an attractive salary remains in the top position as the most desirable trait in employer value propositions. Remarkably, equity emerges as a significant factor, entering the top five preferences, indicative of a workforce increasingly motivated by long-term financial stability and benefits.

Gender and Age Disparities in Compensation: The findings spotlight considerable disparities in compensation and benefits satisfaction among women and older employees, specifically Baby Boomers. This demographic group reported fewer instances of equitable compensation, signaling an urgent need for tailored strategies to bridge this gap.

Shifts in Job Mobility: Examination of job switching behavior reveals an active landscape; a 2% increase in job changes in the latter half of 2023 and a predicted 3% rise in the next six months underscore a robust trend toward mobility, especially among Gen Z employees, who are the most likely to switch jobs.

Sector Attractiveness and Job Security: Employment in the consulting, scientific, and engineering sectors is highly coveted, aligning with the US's emphasis on innovation and technical expertise. Job security continues to be of utmost importance, with Millennials particularly favoring their current employment situation, feeling secure and valued.

Rise in Remote and Hybrid Work Models: The data illustrates an increase in hybrid and fully remote work arrangements. Almost 50% of workers work remotely at least partly now compared to 42% in 2023. Remote work has become more prevalent, accepted, and expected, particularly among Millennials, while Baby Boomers show lower engagement with remote work patterns.

2024 Top 10 Most Attractive Employers in the US:

The following companies have emerged as particularly attractive to the workforce:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Alphabet (Google) Marsh & McLennan General Dynamics Corporation ABM Industries Incorporated Northrop Grumman Corporation Amazon The Walt Disney Company Archer Daniels Midland Genuine Parts Company

The insights from the 2024 REBR underline significant trends shaping the US job market, emphasizing the need for adaptive employment strategies that cater to an increasingly diverse and dynamic workforce. These findings will help businesses attract and retain top talent by aligning their employer value propositions with the expectations and preferences of today's employees.

Download the full survey results here .

About the Randstad Employer Branding survey

Annually, Randstad conducts the largest independent employer branding survey in the world, identifying the most attractive employers among thousands of companies. The survey captures the views of over 173,000 respondents (general public, aged 18-65) in 32 markets and measures the market perception of employers with the largest workforces in those countries. Respondents for the 2024 survey were polled in January 2024.

