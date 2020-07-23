Randstad US and AMN Healthcare partnership addresses increasing talent gaps in healthcare hiring market, according to Everest Group

The U.S. healthcare industry has long faced a shortage of talent and is expected to have a deficit of between 39,700 and 84,500 physicians by 2025. And while the COVID-19 crisis has created severe volatility in the healthcare employment market, hiring for all types of healthcare roles, including clinical and non-clinical positions across both permanent and contingent workforces, is expected to increase in the coming months and years.

Everest Group projects the Randstad US and AMN Healthcare partnership will disrupt the market by providing an end-to-end solution to manage both permanent and contingent hiring, while simultaneously improving healthcare organizations' ability to attract talent for both clinical roles, like physicians and registered nurses, and non-clinical positions, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) healthcare specialists.

"Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare industry experienced clinical talent shortages, and organizations have been unable to find talent solutions providers that are capable of addressing all their talent needs," said Scott Bishop, SVP, Integrated Talent Management for Randstad. "Our experience staffing non-clinical roles, partnered with AMN's medical expertise, positions us to support healthcare systems' talent total needs in ways that other providers can't match."

The synergies between Randstad and AMN were further enhanced this week with the announcement from Premier Inc. , the nation's leading hospital group purchasing organization (GPO), which recognized Randstad as its preferred non-clinical staffing provider. AMN achieved this status with Premier as the preferred clinical staffing provider in its network in 2015.

"The partnership between AMN Healthcare and Randstad provides an unparalleled level of support for healthcare organizations that need a wide range of clinical and non-clinical personnel to fulfill their healthcare mission," said Kelly Rakowski, Group President and Chief Operating Officer, Strategic Talent Solutions at AMN Healthcare. "Together, we are providing strategic talent planning, insights and capabilities to enable high quality patient care."

Announced in April 2020, Randstad US and AMN's strategic partnership offers both clinical and non-clinical talent acquisition services across all talent formats, including temporary staffing, contingent workforce management through managed services programs (MSP), and permanent placement through recruitment process outsourcing (RPO). The partnership also provides healthcare organizations with analytics, reporting and technologies that enable end-to-end planning and management of their total talent requirements.

Download the full Everest Group report to learn how Integrated Talent Solutions from AMN and Randstad is a "game changer" for healthcare talent acquisition.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com

About Premier

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 175,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

