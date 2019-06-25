Randstad US and Apartment Guide survey reveals how rising living expenses impact Americans' work and housing decisions

Forty-four percent of respondents report their annual residential expenses (rent or mortgage, utilities and general household maintenance) increase more than their salary does each year. This increases to 53 percent for Gen Z workers.

Forty-two percent say they would not be able to live in their desired neighborhood if they didn't earn at least $60K , while 31 percent say they'd need to earn $100K or more.

, while 31 percent say they'd need to earn or more. Thirty-nine percent of house renters, 38 percent of room renters and 33 percent of apartment renters have a roommate because they claim the cost of their home is too high for the income they make. Twenty-one percent say they need more than one roommate to afford their current rent.

Working from home gives employees more flexibility, but comes with downsides

Forty-four percent of respondents prefer working in the office because it's easier to disconnect from their jobs.

Forty-three percent of Gen Z workers admit they get lonely when working from home, compared to a little more than a quarter (26%) of all workers.

Fifty-seven percent admit to doing household chores like laundry, cleaning or cooking while working from home, while 32 percent admit to getting distracted by the TV.

Twenty-nine percent have had a pet or child disrupt a work call.

"Tight budgets are nothing new for young people just starting out in their careers, but today's increasingly high cost of living coupled with slow wage growth means that, despite low unemployment, millennials and Gen Zs are faced with at least two variables negatively impacting their financial well-being," said Jim Link, chief human resources officer, Randstad North America. "Working from home can offset some of their transportation and living expenses, but it can also lead to loneliness and increased risk of disengagement. It doesn't have to, though. Managers with remote workers can take steps to promote as much collaboration and face time as possible with teammates to combat isolation."

"Affordability is a major concern for today's renters, whether in a big city or rural town," said Emily Williams, senior data analyst for Apartment Guide. "Our data shows that average national rent prices have increased by more than 4 percent over the past year, but in some places, the increase is much higher. There are deals to be found in almost every city, but some renters might need to compromise certain amenities or locations, or even add a roommate, to live the lifestyle they want in areas where they want to be."

Long commutes aren't just time-consuming: they can affect mental and physical health

Twenty-four percent of all workers surveyed say they live far from their jobs because they can't afford to live nearby; that number jumps to 43 percent for Gen Z workers.

Thirty-two percent admit to checking work emails, calls and texts while in traffic. Thirty-three percent of Gen Zers have gotten into an accident checking work emails while driving.

Twenty-seven percent say their commute negatively impacts their mood. This number nearly doubles for Gen Z workers (42%).

Thirty-seven percent feel commuting significantly limits time for activities like going to the gym, seeing friends/family and practicing hobbies.

Thirty percent often skip work or social events that extend after hours because of their long commute.

For more information on this study, plus tips to help you overcome cost-of-living talent challenges and insight into housing affordability trends, visit the Randstad Learning Center and Apartment Guide's Data & Research page.

Survey Methodology

Research findings are based on an OmniPulse survey fielded by national polling firm Research Now on behalf of Randstad US and Apartment Guide. The survey was fielded from April 8 to April 12, 2019. It included 1,211 employed people between the ages of 18 and 45+ who are either homeowners or renters of a house, room or apartment and a nationally representative sample balanced on age, gender and region.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700+ associates and a deployed workforce of more than 100,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, finance and accounting, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration, and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

About RentPath

RentPath is a leading digital marketing solutions company, that empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Through its brands, RentPath continues to simplify the rental search experience while driving quality advertiser leads that result in occupancies and a high return on investment. With powerful online and mobile solutions that provide prospective renters with the information and tools they need, RentPath connects consumers with a home that reflects their personal lifestyles.

RentPath helps people navigate the rental journey by providing a delightful, stress-free experience so that all renters find and enjoy their ideal home.

SOURCE Randstad US

Related Links

http://www.randstadusa.com

