Randstad US appoints Irma Goyal Shrivastava to CMO role

"With our heightened focus on customer delight, Irma is a key hire for our organization," said Karen Fichuk, CEO, Randstad North America. "Her extensive integrated sales and marketing background will position us to deliver the best possible experiences for our customers — both employers and our talent community. She has demonstrated an ability to effectively lead cross-functional teams, which is imperative as Randstad continues to bring our tech and touch business strategy to life. I'm delighted to welcome her to our executive team."

Shrivastava, who brings more than two decades of experience to the role, most recently served as SVP of marketing and alliances at the American Cancer Society (ACS). At ACS, she led the development of a brand-driven culture that drove direct-to-consumer double-digit revenue growth. Prior to joining ACS, Irma served in several marketing and sales leadership roles at The Coca-Cola Company. She has an impressive track record of executing roadmaps for growth at a large scale for both for-profit and nonprofit organizations, developing strategic partnerships and building innovative plans that integrate offline and online marketing strategies.

"I'm proud to become part of the 'people business' by joining Randstad US," said Shrivastava. "I admire Randstad's long history of connecting employers and job candidates with the right opportunities and feel fortunate, not only to have found such a fulfilling next step in my own career but also our team's work will help others make similarly meaningful moves, too. I look forward to helping the team continue to drive growth and excellence, with an enhanced focus on digital marketing initiatives, both in the U.S. business and while supporting the global team as well."

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700+ associates and a deployed workforce of more than 100,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, finance and accounting, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .



