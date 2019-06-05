Randstad US executives to discuss solutions for overcoming today's talent shortage at Engage Boston 2019

During her " Beyond Lip Service: Turning Culture into a Business Driver " session, Jenkins will discuss how to recognize the business impact of diversity and inclusion, understand the key barriers facing women and diverse groups in STEM and showcase the importance of creating a strategic diversity plan to affect a culture of change from the top down.

"Diversity is a major component to business growth; there's no way to evolve in today's global society without including diversity and inclusion," says Jenkins. "A comprehensive strategy helps businesses to extend their reach and impact in the talent market, fuel innovation and drive better business outcomes."

Meanwhile, Tremble will join a panel discussion on " Shifts in Thinking: Practical Strategies for Tackling Healthcare Staffing Challenges ." Alongside three other panelists, Tremble will discuss ongoing healthcare staffing challenges and how organizations can leverage technology to meet the growing skills shortage.

"The healthcare sector is growing rapidly, creating a demand for skilled talent," says Tremble. "It is important for leaders at healthcare companies to overcome this obstacle by leveraging innovative technology to meet the skills shortage."

Both sessions will take place on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 3:45 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. EDT. Human resources personnel, hiring professionals and forward-thinking business leaders are encouraged to attend. For additional information and to register for the event, visit Engage Boston 2019 .

About Bullhorn Engage

Bullhorn is the global leader in CRM and operations software for the recruitment industry. More than 8,000 staffing companies rely on Bullhorn's cloud-based platform to drive sales, build relationships and power their recruitment processes from end to end. Headquartered in Boston, with offices around the world, Bullhorn is founder-led and employs more than 900 people globally. To learn more, visit www.bullhorn.com or follow @Bullhorn on Twitter .

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700+ associates and a deployed workforce of more than 100,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, finance and accounting, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

SOURCE Randstad US

