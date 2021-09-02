Randstad US Honored for Best Work-Based Learning Program in U.S. Staffing and Recruiting Industry

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US, headquartered in Atlanta, today announced that the company received a 2021 American Staffing Association Elevate Award. This national awards program recognizes the most innovative and effective work-based learning programs to train, upskill, and reskill temporary and contract employees.



Randstad was honored for its program that offers free educational courses to talent working in STEM roles in partnership with Udemy. The partnership focuses on providing access to skills needed in line with the most in demand jobs primarily in the technology and engineering sectors.

"At Randstad, we understand the importance of equipping American workers with skills in in-demand sectors," said Karen Fichuk, CEO of Randstad North American and Randstad N.V. executive board member. "Our partnership with Udemy empowers those in our network of talent to grow their skills to help them adapt to the ever changing needs of employers with high demand roles."

More than 1,600 individuals in Randstad's network of talent have acquired new skills through this partnership, spending an average of 13.5 hours on courses. Participants have taken 22,000 hours of skilling content in more than 1,900 courses.

The partnership offers courses that span in-demand business skills, personal development and soft skills, as well as exam prep. Courses include learning paths for focus areas such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data science, robotics & engineering mechanics.

"We are honored to be recognized in an area that is core to our mission: ensuring individuals have the skills necessary to future proof their current and future careers," said Jennifer Seith, senior vice president of product strategy and innovation at Randstad.

For more information about Randstad, please visit this link. For more information about ASA and the ASA Elevate Awards, visit americanstaffing.net.

About Randstad US

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 86,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.

SOURCE Randstad US

