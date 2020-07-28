Randstad US pledges to skill 40,000 U.S. workers

ATLANTA, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US today announced it has joined the Pledge to America's Workers , a national initiative to train and retrain workers to translate their skills to fit in-demand industries. Through the initiative, Randstad US is committed to skilling 40,000 U.S. workers to help build a more resilient workforce in a challenging economy exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While employers have felt the need to upskill their workforces for some time, the events of 2020 have only served to accelerate training and development, with businesses rushing to find talent with the right skills to succeed in the tech-forward new normal.

To mitigate the impact, Randstad US is expanding its commitment to skilling talent. Through available programs, talent can learn new, marketable skill sets that can be transferred across industry lines. Randstad US will work with its partners to help workers by providing new avenues for skilling opportunities, including free access to online learning platforms and talent development courses.

As many Americans find themselves unemployed due to the pandemic, and with many employees now working from home, these programs can help make the most of the extra downtime by adding new skills to their resume. In fact, according to a recent poll, 23 percent of respondents said they were using COVID-19 downtime to focus on upskilling or reskilling.

"Now more than ever, Randstad US is focused on getting Americans back to work. Although the labor market may look different right now, our current environment offers an opportunity for career development and evolution," said Karen Fichuk, chief executive officer of Randstad North America. "Randstad is committed to touching the working lives of 500 million people by 2030 and through the launch of new training and development opportunities, we are proud to pledge to skill 40,000 workers. The good news is, there are jobs available and we are seeing in-demand jobs across a variety of industries."

Alongside its partners, Randstad US is working to skill talent to fill in-demand job roles across a variety of industries including healthcare, manufacturing and logistics, finance and technology. According to a recent survey by Staffing Industry Analysts, 47 percent of temporary workers were interested in skilling opportunities, and Randstad US is helping fill that need by placing candidates in contract, permanent, temporary and temporary-to-permanent positions.

For more information on Randstad's pledge to skill 40,000 workers visit Randstad's commitment to skilling .

