Randstad US promotes Graig Paglieri to Chief Executive Officer of Randstad Technologies Group (RTG)

"During his time with the company, Graig's day-to-day operational leadership and strategic decision-making has been critical to our company's success," said Karen Fichuk, CEO of Randstad North America and Randstad N.V. executive board member . "His depth of industry knowledge and passion for building high-performing teams will continue to shape the growth of RTG as a top-tier STEM focused talent and solutions business unit."

Paglieri, a seasoned professional services leader, most recently served as the Group President of Technologies and Engineering, and now adds the Life Sciences and Celerity (technology consulting) brands to his portfolio of responsibilities. In addition Graig leads the strategic direction and execution of Randstad Offshore Services, Central Delivery Operations and Federal client delivery. Each of these business units serves Fortune 1000 clients across multiple industry verticals by providing specialized and customized solutions to their complex STEM-related challenges.

Prior to joining Randstad US in 2016, Graig served in several professional services executive roles. He has an outstanding track record of applying an innovative vision to lead transformative business initiatives in the professional staffing and services sector.

"STEM is a burgeoning industry that our company has made an incredible impact on," said Paglieri. "I'm honored to continue serving RTG and its lines of business, and I am appreciative of the confidence that our leadership has in my ability to lead RTG to continued growth and success."

