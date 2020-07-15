Randstad US recognized as a top-scoring company on the 2020 Disability Equality Index

"We may be in the thralls of a global pandemic and social justice reform crisis, but nurturing a more inclusive workplace can't just fall by the wayside," said Audra Jenkins, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Randstad North America. "It is just as important as other business strategies, and it ought to be at the top of the priority list for many organizations now more than ever before."

"The best way to attract, retain and grow talent with disabilities is to create an accessible, inclusive workplace. This year's top-scoring Disability Equality Index companies are demonstrating their commitment to many of the numerous leading disability inclusion practices featured in the DEI, recognizing that there's still room for improvement," said Jill Houghton, president and chief executive officer, Disability:IN. "We are proud to have developed strong partnerships with corporate allies who are committed to advancing disability inclusion and equality across their businesses in the United States and around the world."

The DEI is a unique, joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). It serves as the nation's most comprehensive annual benchmarking tool allowing America's leading corporations to self-report their disability policies and practices. This evolving index objectively scores each corporation on a scale from 0 to 100 — with 100 representing the most inclusive.

More information on the 2020 Disability Equality Index and the full list of top companies can be found here: https://disabilityin.org/ .

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .



About the Disability Equality Index

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a national, transparent benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to self-report their disability inclusion policies and practices. It was developed by two national leaders, American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of experts in business, policy, and disability advocacy. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 50+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com .

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN, formerly known as the US Business Leadership Network, is the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. Partnering with more than 220 corporations, Disability:IN expands opportunities for people with disabilities across enterprises. The organization and 30 affiliates raise a collective voice of positive change for people with disabilities in business. Through its programs and services, Disability:IN empowers businesses to achieve disability inclusion and equality, with the goal of advancing inclusion to the point when the organization is no longer necessary. Learn more at: www.disabilityin.org .

