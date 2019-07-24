Randstad US recognized once again for championing safety standards in staffing and prioritizing worker safety

ATLANTA, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a testament to its dedication to safety, Randstad US has once again earned the Safety Standard of Excellence mark (SSE), a national program developed by the American Staffing Association (ASA) and the National Safety Council (NSC). A rigorous and randomized safety audit evaluated Randstad's policies and initiatives and unveiled their continuous commitment to promoting worker safety.

"As companies turn to staffing partners like Randstad to provide the workers they need to keep their facilities running, both organizations share responsibility for safety management," said Michael Summers, director, safety — risk management, Randstad US. "Not all staffing companies have the same policies, resources or commitment to safety as Randstad. Our customers have access to Randstad's team of experts nationwide and resources to help navigate all matters related to a safe workplace. Benefits of the program include risk consulting, guidance related to injury and illness prevention programs, design and implementation of the complementary Safety Smart behavioral-based safety program and assistance in incident investigation."

The manufacturing sector has the second-highest number of work-related illnesses annually, while transportation and warehousing have the second-highest incidence rate of injury and illness . These numbers demonstrate just how deeply safety impacts industrial companies today and why creating a safety culture is good for business. As a leader in manufacturing and logistics staffing and on-site talent management solutions, Randstad also launched an online resource hub to help organizations assess their safety needs and understand the costs of leaving them unchecked. The platform provides safety resources and thought leadership to employers to become more accountable and to attain a stronger alignment around safety.

"Safety isn't always the priority for some companies, and that is a major mistake. Creating a safe work environment and culture is critical to an organization's ability to effectively recruit and retain skilled workers, and even increase employee engagement and morale," said Corey Berghoefer, senior vice president of risk management and insurance, Randstad US. "Deprioritizing safety, on the other hand, will increase risk and ruin your reputation as an employer."

For more information about Randstad's commitment to safety in the workplace, and how you can improve your safety practices, take the Randstad US safety quiz to get started.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700+ associates and a deployed workforce of more than 100,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, finance and accounting, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its affiliated chapters advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net .

SOURCE Randstad US

Related Links

http://www.randstadusa.com

