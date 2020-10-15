Randstad US supports Race Through Space virtual 5K to inspire curiosity of STEM disciplines in children

"We're thrilled to partner with Science ATL, a nonprofit based near our U.S. headquarters, to help foster a love of science for children and adults alike, while simultaneously helping their mission of enabling equitable access to science learning opportunities," said Karen Fichuk, CEO of Randstad North America and executive board member, Randstad N.V. "Through this experience, we hope to open eyes to the world of STEM. It is vital for kids to be exposed to STEM topics at an early age to help build a strong workforce for the future."

"In this age of social distancing, technology is allowing us the opportunity to create a whole new Race Through Space," said Meisa Salaita, co-executive director of Science ATL. "With our app, we're able to combine science, education, humor and fitness into one exciting experience."

Beginning October 15, runners and walkers can download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play to participate in the Race Through Space – Galaxy Edition at their own leisure, or join hundreds of other run-stronauts the weekend of October 17 for the virtual race. Participants are encouraged to share their race time on social media and invite friends to join the adventure.

For more information regarding Science ATL's Race Through Space – Galaxy Edition, visit ScienceATL.org/Race .

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

About Science ATL

Science ATL is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing people together through the wonder of science. The mission began in 2014 with the Atlanta Science Festival, co-founded by Emory University, Georgia Tech, and the Metro Atlanta Chamber. This annual two-week event, presented by Delta Air Lines, has brought science programming to more than 200,000 people in metro Atlanta. Additional Science ATL initiatives and events increase public interest in and appreciation of science in Atlanta with easy access points to science, technology, engineering and math throughout the year.

