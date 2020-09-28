Randstad US to bring 400 remote customer service jobs to South Carolina

The customer service representative roles are paying up to $13.50 an hour depending on experience, Candidates must be willing to work a 40-hour schedule, possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent, and have access to a personal computer, USB headset, and high-speed internet.

"The holiday season always increases the demand for customer service jobs, but these jobs take on a new level of importance when many Americans are out of work, said Veronica Iniguez, area vice president at Randstad US. "We hope to connect 400 unemployed South Carolinians with the companies that need help and provide new opportunities even in this challenging environment."

The company is offering prospective employees incentives, such as the ability to gain permanent employment in as little as four months for top performers. The role will include trainings and other opportunities for professional development, including frequent coaching and feedback mechanisms to maximize individual performance and growth potential.

Job seekers are encouraged to complete the online application prior to the event to speed up the process or if they are unable to attend the virtual hiring event. Applicants must be 18 years of age and pass a drug screen and background check.

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

