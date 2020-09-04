Randstad US to bring over 1,200 warehouse jobs to the Inland Empire

BLOOMINGTON, Calif., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US announces it is hiring for more than 1,200 warehouse job openings in Bloomington, California. Candidates looking for job opportunities can apply through an online portal or attend an upcoming drive-through job fair.

Randstad will accept applications during an upcoming drive-through job fair taking place on September 9, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 3520 Cactus Avenue, Bloomington, CA 92316. For more information about the weekly drive-through job fairs, email [email protected] .

Randstad is hiring entry-level warehouse workers, material handlers and forklift operators paying $18.00 to $25.00 an hour based on the position, level of experience and working shift. Full-time and temp-to-hire positions are available immediately and if selected, candidates will have the opportunity to work up to 10 hours of overtime per week. Randstad is hiring for all shifts taking place Tuesday through Friday or Friday through Sunday:

First shift: 5:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

– Second shift: 4:00 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.

– Third shift: 9:00 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.

"As demand for warehouse positions increase due to growth in e-commerce, we have an immediate need of 500 workers but will continue hiring for over 1,200 positions throughout the next several months," said Cesar Bustamante, area vice president, Randstad US. "With unemployment at an all-time high in the Inland Empire as a result of COVID-19, Randstad is eager to get people back to work as quickly and safely as possible. We have jobs for people who are unemployed or have been furloughed due to the pandemic."

Great incentives are being offered by Randstad. Candidates may be eligible to earn $100 in bonuses for referrals and perfect attendance, weekly pay as well as dental, medical and 401(k).

"Safety is our number one priority," said Bustamante. "In addition to temperatures being taken upon entry, we've implemented hand sanitizing stations throughout the warehouse, practice social distancing and conduct a weekly deep cleaning of the whole warehouse."

Job seekers unable to attend the drive-through job fairs are encouraged to apply through an online portal . Applicants must be 18 years of age and pass a drug screen and background check.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

SOURCE Randstad US

Related Links

https://www.randstadusa.com

