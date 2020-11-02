Randstad US to bring over 400 seasonal warehouse jobs to McDonough, GA

MCDONOUGH, Ga., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US announces it is hiring for more than 400 seasonal warehouse job openings at a logistics facility in McDonough, Georgia. Candidates looking for job opportunities can apply through an online portal or attend an upcoming drive-through job fair.

Randstad will be hosting a drive thru job fair on 11/7 from 10am-2pm at 600 Westridge Pkwy, Suite 715, McDonough, GA 30253. Please contact [email protected] for more information about the drive-through job fair.

Randstad is hiring entry-level warehouse workers, material handlers and forklift operators paying $17.00 to $22.00 an hour based on the position, level of experience and working shift. Candidates will have the opportunity to work overtime as well. Randstad is hiring for all shifts taking place Monday through Thursday or Friday through Sunday:

First shift: 7:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

– 5:30 p.m. Second shift: 7:00 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

– 5:30 a.m. Weekend Shift: 7:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Great incentives are being offered by Randstad and candidates may be eligible to earn over $100 a week in bonuses for perfect attendance, weekly pay, as well as dental, medical and 401(k).

Safety is Randstad's number one priority. In addition to temperatures being taken upon entry, the company has implemented hand sanitizing stations throughout the warehouse, practice social distancing and conduct a weekly deep cleaning of the whole warehouse.

Job seekers unable to attend the drive-through job fairs are encouraged to apply through the online portal . Applicants must be 18 years of age and pass a drug screen and background check.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or http://www.randstad.ca/ .

